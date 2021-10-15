MURRAY – Soup for the Soul has opened a new community refrigerator and pantry at its South Fifth Street headquarters in downtown Murray, allowing people to drop off or pick up both non-perishable and refrigerated foods at any time of day.
Soup for the Soul board member Erika Mehta said the idea for the community fridge was inspired by the blessing boxes that have been set up by various organizations in Murray and Calloway County over the last couple of years. While those have traditionally been small, wooden boxes that can hold canned goods and other non-perishable foods, she said that can be a bit limiting on what they can provide to the community’s food-insecure families.
“During the pandemic, when we had to stop allowing volunteers to come in order to protect the operations of the soup kitchen, I started working here regularly with (Kitchen Manager David Morgan) and (Program Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Olivia Robison),” Mehta said. “I started seeing not only the need and number of meals increasing at the soup kitchen, but in my involvement with my own blessing box at church and seeing them around town, I noticed blessing boxes were getting emptied and filled and emptied and filled, and our meal count was going up.
“We had people coming in and saying ‘How can I help?’ and people bringing us food that we really couldn’t use to prepare meals at the kitchen, but we didn’t want to throw away. And I thought, ‘What if we had a blessing box that was a fridge?’ I kept thinking and then I thought this is just a perfect extension of our mission at the soup kitchen.”
Mehta said volunteer Cole Riley – whose parents, Roy and Jennifer Riley, have been involved with the organization since it started several years ago – who built the box that houses the fridge and pantry. Meanwhile, Charles Taylor offered to pay for the refrigerator and materials.
“I’ve helped out a couple of years at the soup kitchen,” Riley said. “Mom was involved with it, so I wanted to help do my part.”
Taylor said he is always happy to help when Soup for the Soul founder Debbie Smith asks.
“Any time Debbie asks me something, I try to make her happy!” Taylor said.
“I asked them for a little bit, and they did a lot,” Smith said with a smile.
Debi Henry Danielson, executive director of the Murray Art Guild, and Zach Byrd volunteered to paint the wooden pantry with a blue sky and clouds.
“Erika contacted me about being involved, and as for the art guild, we like to support other non-profits in the community and be involved in whatever way that we can,” Danielson said. “And I knew that Zach had helped with Soup for the Soul in the past as a server.”
“Yeah, we served and prepared food with First Presbyterian Church, and we’ve donated food from Murray State when I worked there,” Byrd added, “I used to be a chef there. I’ve always been involved in Soup for the Soul and I always wanted to do a lot more than I’ve been able to.”
“I knew Zach wanted to do more, so when I needed somebody to help, I called on him,” Danielson said.
The fridge/pantry is located on the sidewalk right outside the Soup for the Soul headquarters. Mehta said that because it’s right outside the soup kitchen, volunteer teams are able to check on it each day as part of their duties to make sure everything in the fridge and on the shelves are safe and healthy, as well as making sure the fridge is clean.
“The inventory happens on its own,” Mehta said. “We have a lot of community members that want to come and give, and so if it’s nonperishable, they stick it on the shelves, and if it’s perishable, they put it in the fridge (inside). Then community members who are food-insecure can come by any time, not just when the soup kitchen is open, and get what they need. We only serve Monday through Friday, so there is a bit of a gap in town, particularly on Saturdays, when there’s not an opportunity to just come and get something to eat. So this really fills in that gap, and it’s not a real extra burden on anyone because we’re all sharing the responsibility. Olivia said it’s going well.”
Danielson said that because of her schedule and the Downtown Farmers Market occupying South Fifth Street on Saturdays, Sunday mornings were the best time to paint. She said that gave her the opportunity to see firsthand how much the fridge and pantry are already being appreciated by the community. Danielson said it is a perfect location because it’s easily accessed through the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority, and anyone who lives in the city can get there on foot or on bike.
“I know on Sunday mornings when I’ve been here, people have come by and used it,” Danielson said. “They’re very grateful and always curious to see what’s there. I’ve enjoyed chatting with some of the people, and they’ve been really encouraging me to paint away!”
“Having the option of cold storage gives you a whole other outlet for available products that you don’t usually get, like fresh vegetables, proteins and meats,” Byrd added.
Smith said she has also appreciated the support from employees of local dairy producer Saputo, which is located close by.
“Saputo has products that are getting ready to expire but haven’t expired yet, and some of their employees have been filling the fridge with cottage cheese, milk, whipped cream and other things that are kind of a luxury that had been going to waste,” Smith said. “So it’s doing way more than we anticipated.”
“I’m really hoping it will inspire other organizations and the region,” Mehta said. “Maybe some local churches might put one out in front of their property or some place out in the county where maybe people might not be able to access this one. When a lot of people help, it’s not that big of a deal to put into action. So I’m very excited about it.”
