MURRAY — Oftentimes in life, things can go awry. Such was the situation for the volunteers at Soup for the Soul Sunday evening as a freezer malfunction threatened to ruin some of the food the local nonprofit uses to complete its mission of providing meals in need to those in the community.
After calling a local company to come take a look at the issue, they said they’d need to return today to continue the repairs. But Soup for the Soul still needed a way to keep food frozen while repairs were underway. So president Debbie Smith and Soup for the Soul board chair Noraa Ransey began making calls to local restaurants to see who could help.
“The kitchen manager noticed the freezer was not defrosting properly and worked three hours with no luck. Randy Thornton’s Heating and Air came and after a couple years of hours decided they needed to come back the next day,” Ransey said Monday. “So Debbie and I started making phone calls. Debbie was directed to Fike Logistics through two or three local business owners and they arrived with a freezer semi in one hour.”
Ransey said that because of the generosity, they didn’t lose any food in the process.
“This prevented food loss while we get the freezer up and running. A handful showed up to move the frozen food and everyone slept well Sunday night,” she said.
Ransey said the part needed to fix the freezer at Soup for the Soul is on order, and that Fike Logistics would be letting them use the trailer until they are up and running again. Tommy Fike, the owner of Fike Logistics, said he wanted to help a group that helps the community.
“That’s what God put us all here for; we are all here to help one another,” Fike said. “A good friend of mine called me (Sunday) night and said they needed some help. I had a trailer available sitting out on the farm, just sitting there doing nothing. So I called the driver and had him go pick it up and take it to them. They are there helping people, and that is what we are here for.”
Ransey said the gesture was just another reminder of why living in Murray is wonderful.
“This is just another example of Murray taking care of its own,” she said. “Honestly, it felt like God was at work on a Sunday night. Everything just fell into place. Even the truck driver Danny Williams, father of Deputy Danny Williams (of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office), came right away with the truck, helped us load, and then said to call him if we needed anything.”
Ransey said Soup for the Soul could also use donations to help get the freezer back to 100%. For more information how to donate, visit www.soup4thesoul.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.