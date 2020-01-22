MURRAY —In 16 years, the annual Soybean Promotion Day hosted by the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University and the Kentucky Soybean Board has evolved into a must-see activity for area farmers and officials with soybean interests.
As Hutson School Dean Tony Brannon reminded his audience of about 200 during Tuesday’s 16th renewal of this event, though, some lessons had to be learned along the way.
“We used to have it at night, and that’s when we realized there were some things we competed with,” Brannon said in his opening statement at the CFSB Center Tuesday morning. “There was one year that I was beating myself up because I’d thought something had gone wrong with the advertising, and we’d had half the crowd suddenly disappear. Well, I went home and kicked back on my recliner and realized that it was just reaching halftime of the UK-UT (Kentucky vs. Tennessee) basketball game. So we learned from that.”
Now, a day-only event that does not cross with the Cats and the Vols – or any other teams playing at night – Soybean Promotion Day allows its visitors to do one thing: focus all of their attention on the subject matter. Tuesday, they had a healthy number of sources, from statewide personnel to a pair of guest speakers with national notoriety.
Jack McCall of Hartsville, Tennessee has become a well-known columnist and humorist, and he used stories from his own life to leave his audience in stitches during several parts of his talk. These included everything from how his father, Frank, once pulled his brother, Dewey’s, hair to express that he did not appreciate being addressed by his first name at the dinner table; as well as how his grandmother would heat a wool blanket in a fireplace, then place it over his feet while still hot to keep himself warm inside a frigid bedroom at night.
However, in between McCall’s stories, this son of a farming family also knew when to get serious.
“I believe that if we stay grounded and true to who we are and where we’ve come from, it gives us courage to face an uncertain future,” McCall said of how farming faces great challenges today on numerous fronts. “But when you look at the future of farming, in a way, it’s always been a crap shoot, hasn’t it? You don’t know what’s going to happen.
“Some of the most courageous people in this country are farmers. We’ve learned the miracle of sand and soil and we’ve come to understand that it’s in our DNA, that this life is a cycle. We’ve made it through hard winters, the newness of springs, struggled through the summers, and then we didn’t apologize when the crop was bountiful. You have nooooo need to apologize.
“Learn to be thankful when things go well. You know, I think you’re the best people in the world. And as a matter of fact, you’re my favorite audience.”
McCall was joined in the spotlight Tuesday by popular RFD TV personality Greg Peterson, AKA Machinery Pete. A Minnesota native, Pete said this part of the country is an area he enjoys visiting.
“Mississippi and Kentucky … they are the friendliest people I visit,” Pete said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s a really welcoming place.”
Pete’s claim to fame is informing his audience about trends with farming equipment, such as auction prices for vehicles like tractors and combines. He said this interest comes naturally.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years now. I graduated from a Lutheran university in Minnesota and I was an accounting major, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” he said. “My dad was a third-generation John Deere dealer in Minnesota and I had grown up around that, but I really had no clue where all of this was going. Then came the idea for TV and my first question was, ‘What do I know about TV? I’m just a quiet Norwegian from Minnesota!’ But we are now in our seventh season.”
During his time Tuesday, Pete urged the audience to become members of the Kentucky Soybean Association, as well as to keep in tune with the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board, which both were represented Tuesday in Murray. Board President Ryan Bivens of Hodgenville said the board is important because this is the agency that allows farmers to see where their money is going.
However, he said KSA is a group that is as important.
“We try to keep things segregated, because there are things (the KSA) does that we don’t, but we have a close bond,” he said, focusing on how the KSA is really the state agency that deals with trying to find ways for Kentucky farmers to weather the storms created by difficult relations with international markets. “It’s hard to not touch on that.”
Returning to the history lesson idea, Brannon did as Pete and McCall did and returned to his own earlier times to talk about what he hears at Murray State these days. Not surprisingly, he found a way to incorporate hemp, a crop with which the Hutson School is working greatly these days, into the conversation.
Then he related it to soybeans.
“A lot of people ask me about hemp. Well, my first question back to them is, ‘Where were soybeans back in 1965 and 1970?’ I remember those days. It was a forage crop. We cut it for hay,” he said. “That was before the KSA and the Soybean Promotion Board came along and started doing all they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.