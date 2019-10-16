MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members heard from Answers in Genesis co-founder Mark Looy Tuesday about his ministry’s Ark Encounter attraction in northern Kentucky and its impact on the state’s tourism.
Looy was the featured speaker for this month’s Business@Breakfast event. He spoke about the Ark Encounter, which opened about three years ago in Williamstown, as well as the Creation Museum, which opened in Petersburg in 2007. He said people visit the Ark from all over the world, adding that last Saturday, they had 11 visitors from Australia and three from New Zealand. He said 92% of visitors to the Ark Encounter do not live in Kentucky.
“It has become an international tourist destination, and nationally, it is now recognized by tourist professionals that Kentucky is now the leading faith-based destination in the entire country,” Looy said.
Looy also highlighted Kentucky’s tourism industry in general, noting that the Kentucky Travel Industry Association reported 71.6 million visitors to the state in 2018. He said the KTIA also reported that 4.4% of all employment is created by the travel industry and that 94,500 jobs are supported by it. He said $787 million was collected in state and local taxes last year and that tourism had an economic impact of $11.2 billion. He added that for every dollar invested in Kentucky state advertising, $5 is returned in state and local tax revenue.
The Ark itself is, of course, made to look like the one Noah built in the Book of Genesis. The attraction’s website describes it as a full-size Noah’s Ark, built according to the dimensions given in the Bible. It spans 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high. As impressive as the Ark and the exhibits inside are to look at, Looy said there is much more to do at the Ark Encounter than that. The park includes restaurants, a large playground, a zoo, zip lines, a “fossil find” and a gift shop. It also hosts concerts and lectures at the new 2,500-seat Answer Center, which Looy said is still growing. Looy said attendance has remained steady, and they are continuing to expand and add attractions.
“We’ve had as many as 9,000 people there in a day … What you’re seeing here (in Looy’s slide show) is really just the first phase of the Ark Encounter,” Looy said. “We’ve got many things planned over the next 15 years as attendance remains strong. And I’m pleased to report that most attractions – whether they’re a museum, an aquarium, a theme park – their first year is their best year. Then the second year, it drops off; that’s because everyone wants to go the first year, so it wanes just a little bit.
“Our first year, we had a million people. The second year, we had even more than that. We’ve just completed our third year; we’re actually going up, which is, as I understand, unheard of in the theme park world.”
Looy said that as more hotels are built in the area around Williamstown, it gives more tourists from around the U.S. and the rest of the world a chance to visit.
“The reason we have not had more than 9,000 people in a day is simply because there are not enough hotels,” he said. “I’ve heard time and time again that people have said, ‘I wanted to come to the Ark, but the closest hotel I could find was in Louisville or Indianapolis, and they give up coming. So the fact that we have at least nine more hotels coming to northern Kentucky means, I hope, that we’ll be able to hit that 10,000-a-day mark. Our biggest days are Saturdays in July, but even last Saturday – and we’re out of summer vacation season – we had 7,000 people at the Ark and about 2,000 at the Creation Museum.”
Looy said people often ask him, as well as Answers in Genesis co-founder Mike Zovath and the CEO, Ken Ham – who has most often been the public face of the ministry – why they moved from San Diego to northern Kentucky 26 years ago. He said they flippantly joke that they moved there for the weather, but the idea for the location of the Creation Museum came about because the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber sent them a packet saying 190 million people lived within a day’s drive of northern Kentucky.
Looy said the ministry had to raise $100 million to build the Ark, which included a $60 million bond and $30 million in donations. He said they almost had state tax incentives canceled after complaints were made to the state that Answers in Genesis only hires Christians and that employees of the Ark Encounter must sign a statement of faith. He said the ministry sued the Steve Beshear Administration and won because the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects them, allowing them to establish Christian faith as part of their employment requirements so everyone working there is “rowing in the same direction.”
Looy said the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter to not hide the fact that the ministry teaches “biblically-based history,” and he thinks even non-believers appreciate that they are honest and upfront about that. He added that both attractions include exhibits made with state-of-the-art technology.
“Everything here is as high-tech as you will find at any science museum,” Looy said. “In fact, we’ve had many evolutionists who don’t hold our views visit and say, “This is the best-looking and most high-tech museum I’ve ever seen.’ So that’s high praise.”
