FANCY FARM — The Fancy Farm political picnic in west Kentucky is a little more than a month away and organizers have released a list of speakers thus far confirmed.
The speakers confirmed are 1st District Congressman James Comer, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Auditor Mike Harmon.
Other invited speakers are Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Treasurer Allison Ball.
Local state Rep. Richard Heath and State Sen. Jason Howell has also been invited to speak and welcome the crowd.
This year’s emcee is Mr. Bob Babbage. Babbage was Kentucky’s Secretary of State and State Auditor, now a leading lobbyist in Frankfort and Washington D.C. with Babbage Cofounder.
The roster is subject to change and possible additions can occur.
The Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County is a stump-style political event known for barbecue and a spirited atmosphere. The annual event is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church.
It takes place on August 7. The picnic opens at 10 AM on Saturday with the political speaking beginning at 2 p.m..
