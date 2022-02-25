BENTON – More than 200 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 20 teams will take to the hardwood at Marshall County High School in Benton on Saturday, Feb. 26, for the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Basketball Tournament.
Each of the teams will be looking to punch their tickets to the organization’s State Basketball Tournament, which will be held in Louisville March 12-13. Of the 20 teams competing in six divisions at the Region 1 Tournament, eight will earn berths in the State Tournament. This is the first time that Marshall County has hosted a Special Olympics Regional Basketball Tournament. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 5 in Bowling Green but had to be postponed due to a winter storm.
Games get underway at 8 a.m., with games on two floors each hour. The Championship Games will begin at 10 a.m., with the Tournament’s final game beginning at 5 p.m. Two Marshall County teams will be competing, as well as teams from Caldwell County, Christian County, Henderson, Marshall County, McCracken County, Murray, Ohio County, Owensboro and Russellville.
Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state. This year, nearly 1,000 athletes will be competing on teams statewide. Teams compete throughout the state in leagues and invitational and regional tournaments, all leading up to the State Basketball Tournament in March. Regional Tournaments determine which teams advance to the State Tournament. Teams that do not qualify for the State Tournament have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, which is also held in Louisville in conjunction with the State Tournament.
This year marks the first return to the regular Special Olympics basketball schedule since 2020. The 2020 State Basketball Tournament was one of the first events to be cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 basketball season was limited to skills-based practices and ended with a Team Skills Competition in place of the traditional State Tournament.
For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky Regional Basketball Tournament, contact Hunter Brislin, director of sports and competition, at 502-330-8162.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 10,200 athletes statewide annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.