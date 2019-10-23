UPDATE: Scott Morris with Windstream Communications said the fiber optic line that affected Spectrum customers was repaired around 11 p.m. Central time Wednesday night.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – The company that owns Spectrum Cable said Wednesday that crews were working to repair a damaged fiber optic line that knocked out internet, phone and video service for a big chunk of western Kentucky Tuesday.
Mike Pedelty, senior director of communications of the Southern Ohio Region for Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum Cable, said the company found out about the problem Tuesday afternoon. The fiber optic line in question is owned by Windstream Communications, and Charter leases that line from them.
“It’s their crews that are working on this,” Pedelty said. “We’re a client, essentially … we use their lines to carry some traffic.”
Pedelty said the outage had affected the areas surrounding the hubs of Murray, Mayfield and Fulton.
As of press time Wednesday evening, Scott Morris, spokesman for Windstream Communications, said crews were still working to repair the line. Around 6:30 p.m., he did not have an estimate for how long it would take, but that they were expecting to work through the night as long as it took. He said that after the damaged line was found in the woods near Grand Rivers on Tuesday, a lot of planning and coordination had to happen before work could begin.
“We got the first alarms or indication that there might be something wrong at noon (Tuesday),” he said. “We worked to locate the source of the damage, which is in a pretty remote area, as I understand it. It’s about 11 or 12 miles north of I-69 near Grand Rivers. It’s out in the woods near a substation.
“They found what appeared to be damage on the cable. The cable is ours, but we provide some strands within the cable to the power company (Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company). It’s sort of a fat cable wrapped in stainless steel strands, and there was some indication that the strands were discolored and maybe broken at this location.
“Because it’s a power line, they had to ground the cable; the power company had to make it safe for our technicians to confirm that was where the problem was. It took some time for them to ground the cable – first you have to locate it, then you have to ground the cable. Then our technicians were able to confirm that was where the problem was, and that occurred at about midnight (Wednesday morning). This is a pretty large transmission line serving power customers in western Kentucky, so the power company had to coordinate with other utilities in order to shut it down.”
Utility crews from Windstream were on site all day Wednesday working to take down the cable in order to hang new cable in its place, Morris said.
“When that is done, we’ll have two splice crews on site and they’ll splice the fibers on both ends of the new cable, replacing the damaged section.”
Morris said crews were originally hoping to have the job done late Wednesday afternoon, but they were still splicing that evening. Around 6:30, they discovered additional damage near the substation that was not previously known, so he expected they would be working late into the night.
