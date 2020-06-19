MURRAY — Teresa Speed is retiring.
Speed, who spent 17 years as Murray High School principal and the current school year in the Murray Independent School District central office as the district’s assistant director of pupil personnel/Safe Schools coordinator, will serve her last day on June 30. This will close a career that will have spanned 23-and-a-half years.
“It’s just about how blessed I’ve been to have made so many positive relationships with the community,” Speed said Thursday as she reflected on her time with MISD. “When you’re in (a job like education), you don’t just get to know the kids. You get to know their parents, their siblings, uncles, grandparents, and Murray is such a close family-related system, you meet a lot of people.
“When I came to Murray, I had always heard that it was like having a private-school education for a public price and nothing I saw changed that. I tell people from surrounding areas that you won’t get a better education than at Murray, and I’ve had several of (her children) go through here. I’ve got three here right now, in fact, and a great-grandson getting ready to come through.”
That means Speed will not be a stranger.
“Oh most definitely. I have one granddaughter at the high school in band and I’ll also be following another granddaughter who plays soccer and basketball at the high school, so I’ll be there for things quite a bit,” she said. “Many times, I may be volunteering or subbing (as a teacher), could be anything.”
Speed also said her time at the central office has given her a chance to see what she would hear about the district’s other campuses during her time as Murray High principal. She said it has been eye opening.
“Man alive! What (the other schools) do for their kids!,” she said. “It has also made me think about something; my biggest regret is that my oldest children didn’t go to Murray. I can say, without hesitation, you’re not going to find another school system like Murray Independent.”
Speed did her part to enhance the district’s reputation. In her tenure at Murray High, the campus achieved many high-caliber honors, the highest of which came in 2015 when Murray High was named a National Blue Ribbon School. Murray High also was also routinely in the top 10 for high school campus in the commonwealth for achievement testing. Murray High was second one of those years.
However, as proud as she was to have the place where she was principal performing at such a high level, she said, looking back, those are not her crowning achievements of her MISD career.
“It’s the kids that people didn’t think would make it who made it,” she said. “The National Blue Ribbon was an awesome thing to earn, no question about it, but what really matters is what the teachers and staff do every day and how well it affects kids.
“I remember a young man who finished out his years (in a local shelter) and he graduated and it was because Murray Independent wrapped its arms around that child. I have kids, who are not kids now, Facebook me and one was a former football player and he reminds me often of how he loved Murray enough that when his mom left, he stayed behind. He was willing to stay in someone’s spare room, even their garage.
“He didn’t care where he lived. He just wanted to finish out at Murray.”
Once June 30 passes, Speed said she believes she not only will find herself at the Murray campuses quite often, she also said she will not have a problem finding things to do. One of these things will involve helping husband Joe with his vinyl siding/window installation business.
She also said she will be spending a lot of time on the 21-acre farm she and Joe share near Kirksey.
“Except for gardening, we raise nothing but animals,” Teresa said of how having a farm takes her back several years to when she was a girl. “I actually grew up a city girl. The first several years, (her family) was in Kansas City, Missouri on a small lot. When I was 10, we moved to the big city of Wingo (in central Graves County) and there was a 62-acre dairy farm that we upgraded to Grade A and we had a really good life there.
“There isn’t much I haven’t tried or tackled and that’s because of living on that farm. I had a fantastic time. At our farm (in Kirksey), we raise miniature cattle, miniature horses, miniature donkeys, goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits, chickens and ducks. We also have a pond and it’s lots of fun. We will sit and watch the ducks swim while we feed the ducks. I’ve probably fished a total of 15 minutes because my job is usually baiting hooks and playing with kids. We enjoy the farm life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.