MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said Monday that the emergency action plan designed a few months ago is being put to the test after two staff members tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19 at Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing Center.
O’Dell said that the confirmed cases are for workers who have supervisory roles, which is something he said may prove to be a positive in the center’s quest to prevent the coronavirus from spreading throughout the facility.
“Their direct patient contact is minimal to nurses or the nursing assistants that have patient contact all day long so, hopefully, that will be in our favor,” he said of Spring Creek, which is owned by MCCH.
“We knew that, eventually, and just because the way the world works, that we would be dealing with a positive case somewhere inside Spring Creek. These are people who share office space to some degree, and, from what we’ve been seeing, everybody has been doing a good job over there, but if you’ve gotten a hold of a contagious respiratory disease like this, there’s a good chance it could spread to someone else.”
On its Facebook page over the weekend, Spring Creek said that one of the administrators who tested positive was informed by the Calloway County Health Department and was asked to quarantine for 14 days. The post also said that the administrator works in Station 3 of the facility and it is described as not being a patient care area.
Still, all residents and staff are undergoing COVID-19 testing, O’Dell said. Also, per the Office of the Inspector General, outside visitation is being suspended for 28 days.
Another Facebook post said the a second administrator was informed that a family member had tested positive and, as a precaution, the administrator underwent a test too. That resulted in a positive diagnosis as well.
O’Dell described the two Spring Creek administrators’ symptoms as “mild to moderate.”
“So we’ve activated our emergency action plan in terms of segregating the building into different pods so there isn’t a widespread outbreak that will spread to other areas,” O’Dell said, adding that staff and residents at Spring Creek were tested previously and that round concluded in July. No positives were reported from that.
“It’s a little frustrating to have done so well for so long, but it also speaks to the evidence that it is spreading in our area and it is spreading at an accelerated rate, compared to what you’re seeing in the rest of the state. You have to look at it in a microcosm of the Purchase Area of western Kentucky. Our numbers are going up and going up fast and it’s definitely concerning.”
In Calloway County alone, there have been 144 new cases reported since the end of May. This is also a period where the county has had three of the four deaths of Calloway County residents occur the latest reported Monday.
O’Dell said he and other officials are hoping for a similar outcome to what occurred at another Murray facility, Fern Terrace, a few months ago. There, one resident tested positive and a second resident was taken to MCCH as a precaution. Those were the only residents to be affected.
“That would be nice, wouldn’t it?” O’Dell said. It would be a victory to hold it to one part of the building.”
