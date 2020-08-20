MURRAY — After appearing to have stemmed the tide of a small surge of COVID-19 cases, Murray’s Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing Center was notified Wednesday that it once again was being threatened.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner confirmed that a resident had tested positive for the coronavirus. Those results were learned Wednesday.
However, when reached late Wednesday afternoon, Spring Creek Director Vicki Bradley-Steege said that there is reason to believe that perhaps the test resulted in a false positive. That said, she said the facility activated its emergency plan for dealing with the virus upon notification of the test result.
“We had a patient here who had a fever on Saturday and we sent them out to the hospital to be checked out,” Bradley-Steege said. “What we do with our nursing home, in order to make sure we’re on top of COVID immediately, is that, whenever somebody goes out to the hospital, the hospital automatically does a COVID test. That’s the first thing they do in the E.R.
“He was there for two days, then he got better and he was sent back here. We got the result (Wednesday) and the hospital notified us that he had tested positive for COVID. That’s what it says anyway. However, since he’s come back to our building, he’s fine, so we’re thinking — and praying — that there’s a potential that this could be a false positive.
“Still, we’re making sure. Whenever somebody goes out of the building, when they come back, they automatically go into a private room and we leave them in there until we can confirm they are COVID-free. So even before we knew he had tested positive for COVID, he was not near anybody.”
Penner said, false positive or not this time, he said that, from what he has seen with the virus, the idea that residents at Spring Creek or any other long-term-care facility would escape this pandemic unscathed is just not realistic.
“Obviously, it gets your dander up a little bit, trying to figure out what else you can do to contain the spread, and that we’re doing everything we possibly can to keep (the virus contained),” he said. “But we’ve recognized all along that it was just a matter of time before we’d have our first case (with a resident).
“If you think that it’s never going to happen in your place, you’ve got your head in the clouds.”
Penner said that, from what he has seen of this case, it will probably never be known how the resident could have contracted the virus. He did say that limited visitation is allowed at the facility.
“We can’t lock them down forever,” he said of the residents. “What we have to do is plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
Earlier, four staff members had tested positive for the virus, but those cases have now passed. Bradley-Steege said all residents were being tested Wednesday and again today.
