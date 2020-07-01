CALLOWAY COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reopen a section of Spring Road in northern Calloway County by the end of the week if weather cooperates.
Spring Road (County Road 1415) has been closed between Wrather Road and KY 464/West Fork Road in northern Calloway County since April 10, to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rockhouse Creek. The closure is about a half-mile south of the Spring Creek Road intersection with KY 464/West Fork Road.
While there is a high probability of rain in the forecast for much of the week, the contractor anticipates a paving crew will be able to complete work on the bridge approaches to allow the bridge to reopen to traffic. Should weather force paving efforts to be delayed, a paving crew will be at the site to complete the project next week as weather allows.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor. This bridge is part of a $2,795,842 group construction project.
Construction of the New West Fork Rockhouse Creek Bridge on Spring Road is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this bridge replacement and rehabilitation program, go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.