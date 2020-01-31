MURRAY — With sports fans likely gathering in celebration for this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV, local and state officials want to encourage revelers to do so safely, especially if alcohol is involved.
While fans will likely be gearing up to celebrate the country’s most-watched sporting event this Sunday, many of those celebrations will include alcohol. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign.
“We have plenty of cab services in town, and everybody has a friend that can help them get home,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger. “So don’t make that mistake of getting behind the wheel. There is always that person you can call and leave your car to get home safely.”
Steger said any partygoers should make sure they have a means of getting home; that can include calling a cab or designating a driver for the evening. This sentiment was echoed in a press release from KOHS.
“We want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in the release. “All we ask is that if you plan on drinking alcohol, make the right choice and plan for a designated driver before the party begins.”
Drunken driving can be deadly. With a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, a driver is considered alcohol-impaired, but even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe.
“Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” Gray said. “With so many sober ride options – public transportation, taxis, ride booking programs – there is no excuse.”
According to KYTC, preliminary numbers indicate 121 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2019.
“These are not just numbers,” Gray said. “These are people – mothers, daughters, sons, fathers – who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”
The KYTC reminds motorists traveling not only on Super Bowl Sunday – but every day – to always buckle up. A seat belt provides the best protection against injury and death.
