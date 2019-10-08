MURRAY — The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) has launched a new campaign with the aim of encouraging folks to buckle up, and avoid distractions while on the roadway.
The new “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign features videos, radio spots, digital advertising and a new dedicated website that will promote the initiative. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said that wearing a seat belt is always a smart move when driving a vehicle, and that instances of distracted driving contributing to vehicle accidents has been steadily climbing over the years.
“We discourage any kind of distracted driving, whether it be with your cellphone, the radio, eating …anything that will take your attention from that roadway for even a second,” Steger said. “People don’t realize how quickly a slight distraction can lead to an accident. It only takes a second for you to cross that line.”
Steger said that most of the time, a message can wait. But should an emergency present itself, Steger said that stopping to answer a call or message could save lives and prevent an accident.
“We encourage everyone to set that phone down or simply pull over,” Steger said. “If it is something you need to respond to right then, we obviously want you to pull over. There is nothing wrong with pulling over to the side of the road and get that text message out of the way. But don’t be driving while you are texting or using your phone.”
According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries and approximately 200 deaths. Distracted driving behaviors like texting, emailing and talking are discouraged, and drivers are advised to not interact with their phone.
“The campaign offers compelling stories from credible sources urging drivers to buckle up and put the phone down,” said KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula in a release from KOHS. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two, simple behaviors, we will see a dramatic reduction in fatalities and injuries on our roadways.
“If you must use your phone, safe practices like waiting to text until you (are) parked off the roadway or having your passenger give you driving directions can reduce the risk of preventable crashes.”
Both drivers and passengers should buckle up each and every time they get in a vehicle. While more and more cars feature modern safety features to reduce crashes and fatal injuries, seat belts still rank supreme. According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, more than half of those killed are not wearing a seat belt.
“Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers,” said Siwula. “That is why wearing a seat belt is the best defense against serious injuries and death.”
Overall, highway fatalities in Kentucky declined in 2018 to 724, down from 782 in 2017.
“While this achievement demonstrates safety is trending in the right direction, a single fatality is frankly one too many and we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Siwula. “By working together to promote safe driving practices, we can make a difference and save lives.”
As of Oct. 7, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 576 fatalities in 2019, up 21 compared to the same time last year. Approximately 220 of those fatalities were unbelted and more than 120 involved distraction.
For more information on the campaign visit kyhighwaysafety.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.