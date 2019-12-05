MURRAY – As a new Democratic governor prepares to take office opposite two chambers run by Republicans, elected representatives and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce officials alike seem hopeful the parties can effectively work together in the upcoming legislative session.
The 2020 General Assembly was the main topic of discussion during the annual Legislative Update Breakfast hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. As is the case each December, the main attraction was comments from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO. That position is now held by Ashli Watts, the organization’s former senior vice president of public affairs. She took over the job in September when Dave Adkisson retired after 15 years in that role. She is the state chamber’s first female president and CEO, and a news release said she was chosen after an eight-month nationwide search.
First District State Sen. Stan Humphries of Cadiz also shared his thoughts on the upcoming session. Fifth District State Rep. Larry Elkins of Murray was also invited to speak at the breakfast, but was not in attendance.
Murray-Calloway Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren opened the program by talking about recent local economic successes despite the recent news that Briggs & Stratton would be shuttering its Murray facility next year. She mentioned the federal grant to fund the four-laning of U.S. 641 South, and said the chamber plans to start a new externship program next year to get local teachers engaged in the business community.
Watts congratulated Bundren and the board of directors for winning 2019 Chamber of the Year in its category from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. She said the reason she was in Murray Wednesday morning and was touring the state with her staff was related to their primary mission of advocacy on behalf of its members, more than half of which are small businesses. While the more than 80 local chambers in Kentucky advocate for their own members, the state chamber does that on a larger scale, she said.
“Our primary focus is advocacy,” Watts said. “You all have may have attended Chamber Day (at the State Capitol building), we do professional development all across the state throughout the year, we have a workforce center, we have a foundation, we have employees that are working on the opioid epidemic, so we’re doing a lot of different things. But the main reason the Kentucky chamber exists is advocacy. We want to be your eyes and your ears in Frankfort when you all are busy here in Murray running your business, taking care of your employees, taking care of your families and watching your bottom line.”
Watts said working collectively “with one voice” can make a big difference, and a great example of that idea was when teachers across the state protested the pension bill earlier this year by packing the State Capitol. She said that no matter where one stands on the debate over that bill, those protests prove that collective action works.
Watts said building coalitions of diverse groups that are united on particular issues is an important step toward solving big problems. She cited the bill Gov. Matt Bevin signed in 2016 that allows some Class D felonies to be cleared from criminal records five years after a sentence is completed. She said the state chamber sat on the sidelines of that issue for a long time because many employers wanted to know the complete criminal history of potential hires. Ultimately, though, many business owners changed their minds on the issue because they were having trouble filling out their workforce.
Watts said the chamber learned there were 90,000 Kentuckians that had a single nonviolent Class D felony that was holding them back from getting jobs. Because of this, the state chamber endorsed the felony expungement bill and formed a broad coalition that included the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.
“We formed this really weird coalition, with the chamber and the ACLU kind of leading the charge,” she said. “On every other day, we (and the ACLU) would probably not see eye-to-eye on many issues, but on this, we did.”
Watts said that for most of her career, Kentucky has been kind of a “purple” state, with a Republican Senate and Democratic House. That changed in recent years, with the House becoming Republican-controlled after the 2016 elections. Although she said Kentucky was still a mostly “red” state today, it will now have divided government again once Democratic governor-elect Andy Beshear takes the oath of office next week.
Although Republicans and Democrats might disagree on the exact measures that need to be taken, Watts said she had hope that the parties could work together on issues that everyone agrees need attention. For example, the state chamber has been talking for years about Medicaid, pensions and corrections being the three main holes in the proverbial “leaky bucket” that is the state budget. She said she agreed with Humphries that when the legislature tackles tax reform, they need to find different ways to bring in more revenue.
“The economy here in Kentucky is going really well; you, as business owners and community leaders know that,” Watts said. “We have an all-time low unemployment rate, we have business development growing. Things are good economically in Kentucky – however, with crafting the budget, it is still going to be very difficult when you have these three things really growing at a much faster rate than how much money we can bring in. So I commend Sen. Humphries for saying that any kind of tax reform cannot be revenue neutral.”
Besides the budget – which the General Assembly puts forward in even-numbered years – Watts said the chamber’s top priorities for this session are infrastructure, tax reform, pensions, sports wagering, early childhood education, curbing tobacco use and criminal justice reform. She said infrastructure improvements are badly needed and would mean raising the gas tax. She said the state chamber also wants education to be fully funded this session and believes vaping products should be taxed at the same rate as tobacco. On the corrections issue, she said something must be done because virtually every county jail in the state is over capacity.
Humphries said that with a new governor coming in, a lot is uncertain about the upcoming session, but he thought lawmakers would find a way to feel each other out and accomplish some common goals.
“I think we’re going to have an interesting session,” Humphries said. “If you think we’re going to go up there and we’re going to know what each other is thinking and doing the first day, that’s not going to be the case. We’re going to have some growing pains to kind of get where (we’re going), but we certainly don’t want the gridlock we see in D.C. … we don’t want Frankfort to somehow turn into that.”
Humphries added that he thinks many of the disagreements in the General Assembly are much more attributable to rural versus urban interests than they are about Republicans versus Democrats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.