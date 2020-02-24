MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend that the Kentucky is now under the annual spring fire ban.
In a message on its Facebook page that was posted Saturday, CCSO said that Kentucky Revised Statute governing the spring and fall bans states that all burning is prohibited in or within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone planning to burn who is not in or within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland is permitted to burn any time of day.
CCSO said, though, that it asks that any time someone is planning to burn, that a call to its headquarters at 270 753-3151 would be recommended. This is in order for CCSO to have an address and contact information in the event it receives a call from someone to report that fire.
“This allows us to contact you to ensure your fire is still under control before we send Calloway County Fire-Rescue out for an impromptu meet and greet,” the Facebook post said.
