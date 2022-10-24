MURRAY – A $64,000 state grant will help Murray Main Street pay for a new mural on the court square, as well as future program expenditures.

Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright applied for the grant recently and told Main Street board members at their monthly meeting last week that she had now received the check. The money was awarded through a Team Kentucky nonprofit grant program, which the state funded with some of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Wright said any nonprofit could apply, but she wasn’t able to write the grant until the application window had already been open for 10 days. With funds being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so she was pleased to receive the good news.