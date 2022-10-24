MURRAY – A $64,000 state grant will help Murray Main Street pay for a new mural on the court square, as well as future program expenditures.
Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright applied for the grant recently and told Main Street board members at their monthly meeting last week that she had now received the check. The money was awarded through a Team Kentucky nonprofit grant program, which the state funded with some of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Wright said any nonprofit could apply, but she wasn’t able to write the grant until the application window had already been open for 10 days. With funds being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so she was pleased to receive the good news.
“We did get it,” Wright said. “I was told we got it (earlier), but I don’t believe those things until I see the check!”
The board talked about the first project for which the money will be used. The organization had originally planned to have a local artist paint a mural in Imagination Alley, which is located between The Bull Pen building and the Peel & Holland/Keller Williams building. Unfortunately, the artist has a large out-of-town job, so his schedule did not allow him to complete it before Main Street Merriment is held on Dec. 2, Promotions Committee Steven Hunter said. He said Ashland artist Elias Reynolds – who last week spray painted a large mural at 300 North Main St. – said he would be able to complete it in time. Wright said that because Reynolds will have to travel, the mural will cost more than originally anticipated, so the grant will help with that.
“The rest of (the $64,000) will go into the savings account until we decide what we want to do with it,” Wright said. She later added, “We’ll talk about this later because we don’t need to do it now, but I’ll just mention that I’d really like to put a portion of that, even if it’s just $10,000, into our local grant program and then see if we can supplement it with money from other people after the first of the year so that we can have more grant money for the downtown businesses.”
Wright said she is also hoping to officially be approved soon for a $4,500 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. Board members praised Wright for securing the grants, saying they more than justified the existence of the organization.
“Seriously, that’s the reason for Main Street,” said board member John Williams. “Think of the grant money we would not have received in this community if we did not have (the program).”
“Absolutely,” said Promotions Committee Chair Steven Hunter. “With this and T-Mobile, we’re already at $100,000 that’s been brought (for the year).”
Hunter was referring to a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile. Murray was announced as one of 25 cities receiving the grants last December, and is being used for the beautification of Imagination Alley and the court square space, as well as free wi-fi access downtown. Hunter said T-Mobile representatives will be downtown for Main Street Merriment on Dec. 2 and will be unveiling a Lite-Brite display on a trailer right after the annual court square Christmas tree lighting.
• Wright updated the board on the Hometown Heroes banners, which Main Street sold to families of military veterans to be displayed on downtown light poles around Veterans Day and Memorial Day for the next five years. She said nine people had ordered the banners, which will be displayed soon.
• Three new board members are needed to serve three-year terms. Wright said two terms may be served consecutively, but after six years in a row, a person has to take at least a year off before they can come back on the board.
