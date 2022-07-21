MURRAY – As of Monday, Kentuckians have a new way to seek help in the event of a mental health or substance abuse crisis – 988, the new mental health crisis hotline. People who are in crisis, or those concerned about a loved one in crisis, can text or call the number to access counselors who are trained to help.
“My administration has always prioritized mental health the same as physical health,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release Monday. “And with the launch of 988, we have made it easier for Kentuckians to reach out and get the help they need and deserve.”
The new three-digit phone number, 988, replaces the 10-digit number the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has offered for more than 20 years. The hope is that by providing a number which is easier to remember and more accessible, more people will take advantage of the service and seek immediate help when it is needed.“I think it’s going to help a lot of different populations of people, different age groups, people dealing with lots of different issues,” Shelly Baer, LCSW, SAP, executive director of Emerald Therapy Center LLC, said. “It will be a good thing and a step in the right direction to normalizing that everyone needs mental health support and care at some point – it might be due to a breakup of a relationship; it may be that something has happened within the family, the loss of a job; or it can be from pretty normal situations that just are really, really difficult.”
“It’s easy to remember 988, and you text or call it. I think it’s a great thing,” Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Jamie Hughes said. “This has been two years in the making because they’ve actually had it set to go, but they had to get all their ducks in a row because there are 200 call centers throughout the United States.”
A unique component of 988 is that the system connects callers with Kentucky call centers. If, by chance, no one is available at one of the state’s 13 call centers, callers will be rolled to centers outside of the state, ensuring someone is always available to take the call.
According to the press release, the state has been working for over a year on bringing the hotline to fruition. Funds for the project came from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant, sourced from the American Rescue Plan, and a two-year, $19.6 million appropriation from the General Assembly to “support increased capacity and infrastructure for 988, as well as to fund mobile crisis services.”
“We’re talking about a bunch of different things,” Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said about the process of developing 988 to meet the needs of Kentuckians in an April interview. “How do we work with local law enforcement so that they’re not making a law enforcement response to what is a behavioral health issue? Our systems aren’t set up that way. They’re just not. So, how do we use – this is all fresh, and we’re all trying to figure it out – how do you use, as you bring up a 988 system, that if somebody’s called 911 and it’s really a behavioral health call and you have folks who are answering 988 anyway, maybe there’s a way to dispatch somebody else rather than local law enforcement. How do we partner in that?
“There should be a way to figure (it) out because there’s a lot of mobile crisis money that’s come down from the federal government and we’re exploring how to do that and partner with local law enforcement with that, but we’re right at the front end of it. I believe that that’s the way you can catch people before they get into the system. Local law enforcement doesn’t want to respond to those calls either; you need somebody who has that experience. Wouldn’t that be a more humane way to respond and, in the end, more helpful?”
The press release noted a concerning statistic from the 2021 Kentucky Youth Risk Behavior Survey that speaks to the urgency of the service – 15% of high schoolers and 17.5% of middle schoolers have seriously considered suicide. Baer called the trend staggering but said that 988 could be uniquely beneficial to teens in crisis.
“To break it down on a really personal level, let’s say you have a young person, a young adult or a teen who’s going through something that they feel like, developmentally, is tragic, like a breakup or something to that effect,” she said. “As we mature, we realize there’s a way to solve that problem that’s healthy, that life will go on and it will be okay; it might just look a little different.
“I think the hotline can help with those situations as well because sometimes with suicide, it’s an impulsive reaction to a very recent event that, (as adults), we know that there was a way to solve that; whereas, at developmental stages, particularly for teens and very young adults, they don’t have the brain development to know that life’s not going to stay this way and that this is just an event or season. Then they complete suicide over something that’s more developmental, like a breakup, making bad grades, not making a sports team or, like, a very normal fight with a parent. (Suicide) is a very impulsive way to deal with that.”
Both Baer and Hughes shared ideas about how 988 can not only help those in crisis but also help those that provide mental health services get a better understanding of the scope of the need and tailor programs and services to meet the needs of our community, specifically.
“We can be linked up and be one of the resources that (a caller is) given so that they could come and see someone face-to-face for a crisis appointment versus being on the waitlist (for the next available appointment),” Baer said. “In a case like that, what we would do is work them in. (At some point), we may have some staff that are designated just for (crisis appointments). If we had enough of those, we could have more staff that were designated just for the crisis response. Right now, all we have is that if you’re in crisis, you go to the hospital; and I think a lot of times people don’t do that for lots of reasons. So, from our (as counselors) perspective, this would help us identify people who do need to be seen very quickly.”
“I would say that, with this being governmental, they are probably going to have access to more data, and it will be very similar to the Crisis Text Line where they can pull data about what’s going on in Kentucky,” Hughes said. “But, in this case, I would assume that they would be able to say, ‘This is what’s going on in western Kentucky right now.’ And, at some point in time, it might be, ‘This is what’s going on in Calloway.’ It will be more specific to that area, I would think. If it’s taken this long, surely to goodness they’ve got a way of pulling information – to know what’s needed, if more is needed, where they are seeing the most issues. … So, we are going to be able to, for once, have more of a real-time look at what’s going on and the mental health issues that we are going to see (in the data) are going to be for here. It will help us because we will know what (the community) needs.”
