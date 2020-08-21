HAZEL – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Thursday that rehabilitation work on the Bullfrog Branch Bridge along State Line Road east of Hazel in southeastern Calloway County is complete.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that project that was expected to last 45 days when it started on July 24, but finished two weeks ahead of schedule. This is along the county section of State Line Road (CR 1199) between KY 893 and Osborne Road.
Traffic reopened Thursday, he said.
“Thanks to everyone for your patience. Enjoy your new bridge,” Todd added.
Jim Smith Contracting was the prime contractor in this $190,475 bridge rehabilitation project. The target completion date had been around Sept. 8, Todd said.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this KYTC bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative, visit www.BridgingKentucky.com.
