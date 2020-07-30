HAZEL — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of State Line Road (County Road 1199) east of Hazel in Calloway County for about six more weeks.
Rehabilitation work on the Bullfrog Branch Bridge State Line Road began last Friday, and the road was expected be closed for up to 45 days past the starting date. This extended closure is just west of the Bullfrog Lane intersection at CR 1199 mile point 1.68. This is along the county portion of State Line Road in extreme southeastern Calloway County about halfway between the KY 893 intersection and the Osborne Road intersection.
There is no marked detour, but motorists may self-detour via the Osborne Road end of State Line Road.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor for this $190,475 bridge rehabilitation project. The 45-day closure puts the project target completion date around Sept. 8.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this KYTC bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative please go to www.BridgingKentucky.com.
