MURRAY — Kentucky is changing its plan to let people get Real IDs — driver’s licenses that can be used to fly domestically and access restricted federal facilities — from local circuit clerks’ offices.
The IDs, also known as voluntary travel IDs, were supposed to be rolled out across the state before the end of the year, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet implementing two pilot programs in Franklin and Woodford counties. The licenses would come into compliance with new federal requirements.
However, according to a Sept. 6 letter obtained by The Louisville Courier Journal and sent to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk Association and the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas said that due to “significant unforeseen workload and staffing issues,” the state would be halting operations beyond the two existing pilot locations.
“This is not a sustainable long-term model if the state wants to provide adequate service to the public in its issuance of driver’s licenses and maintain its distinguished court services,” Thomas wrote in the letter.
The cabinet instead will be working to establish regional facilities that will be responsible for the issuance of voluntary travel IDs. The plan to shift to these regional facilities is still unclear, but Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said residents in the county can still come to her for their regular license and for any information regarding the voluntary ID.
“They have decided that it is in the best interests of the citizens for the voluntary ID to be handled by DOT, who has been tasked with that job by the legislature,” Avery said. “Instead of going through a middle person, it will be more advantageous for citizens to deal directly with the agency tasked with issuing the ID.”
Avery said the state felt that it was in the best interest of the citizens that the transportation cabinet handle the Real ID.
“You are still going to come to my office right now for your renewal if you don’t care about getting that new fancy license, you don’t worry about it and come here and do what you have always done,” Avery said. “If you are worried about being able to fly after Oct. 1, 2020, I personally suggest you get a passport. That is my plan. I am just going to get a passport and not worry about the new Kentucky license.
“But citizens here won’t come here to me for the new voluntary travel ID. When they roll it out, they will go to a transportation office.”
Avery said that if someone chooses to get a passport, they can get help with that process through the Calloway County Public Library.
“If they choose to get a passport, they can download their paperwork at the state department’s website and then take it to CCPL because it is now a passport acceptance office,” Avery said. “It is by appointment only. But you just have to call and make an appointment and take your documents in.”
Kentucky has struggled to roll out its Real ID program since the state legislature passed a bill in 2017 to comply with the federal law, which was enacted in 2005. In Jefferson County, residents were originally scheduled to be able to get the new ID starting March 19-22.
The rollout was pushed back, launching in Franklin and Woodford counties in June. The IDs were supposed to be available in Jefferson and the other remaining 117 counties by the end of the year.
