MURRAY — Everyone knows by now how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted gatherings and events that are pretty much fixtures on our annual calendars.
However, one such alteration resulted in a chance for an opportunity to arise last week. It meant that a Murray-area entity was able to receive an award it earned in 2020 on home soil.
Normally, the Kentucky Center for Exceptional Children celebrates its honorees each year at a large event in Louisville. Last week, though, KCEC came to the floor of the Murray City Council’s first meeting in March to hand deliver the 2020 Business Award to Murray’s own Playhouse in the Park’s annual production, the Penguin Project, which showcases children with developmental disabilities.
Debbie Samples of Graves County, a member of the KCEC board, personally delivered the award to the Penguin Project’s director, Holly Bloodworth.
“It is such a pleasure to be here tonight,” Samples said as she began her presentation inside the City Council Chambers of City Hall as part of the customary Mayor’s Report of Mayor Bob Rogers. “I am actually employed by the Graves County School District, but I also have the pleasure of serving on the Kentucky Council and I want to thank you for the opportunity to recognize one of your awesome things that happens here in your great city.
“Our award normally is presented at our state conference in Louisville but, in 2020, the conference had to be canceled. While we’re sorry we didn’t get to recognize our award recipient at our state meeting, we’re very, very pleased to take it a step further this year.”
Samples was referring to how exceptional students and their teachers are usually recognized. In 2002, the Business Award was brought into the mix to recognize the efforts of those who enhance the opportunities for exceptional-based programs.
“This business has allowed students with exceptionalities to shine,” she said, telling of what she experienced two years earlier at a Penguin Project show. “I had the pleasure of attending one of their productions and I’m telling you I just sat there and shed tears … tears of joy as I watched former students and acquaintances alike take a bow after their outstanding performance.”
The Penguin Project was started at PIP in 2014. Bloodworth, a longtime teacher of the Murray Independent School District who is also a member of the state board of education, has been its director since the program arrived in Murray.
“We are so excited that Playhouse in the Park’s Penguin Project was nominated for this special award,” Bloodworth said. She was accompanied to the meeting by Murray’s Dan Lavit, who has helped with lighting and sound for the show, as well as two parents, Amy Elliott and Jackie Lear, both of Graves County.
Elliott gave a personal testimonial as to why her son, Morgan, is part of this Murray activity.
“Morgan has been part of the Penguin Project since it began and I was telling Holly a while ago about how much we’ve missed not having it (in 2020) because of COVID,” Amy said. “It’s something we look forward to each year. It’s something where Morgan absolutely thrives; he just enjoys it … his friends, the fellowship, the socialization.
“We cannot wait to get back at it again. It has benefited my son and Jackie’s son (Logan) in so many ways. Yes, we both live in Graves County and we drive to Murray because it’s that awesome of a program. It’s just a wonderful program.”
Rogers, who served as superintendent of two western Kentucky districts in an education career that spanned 50 years before being elected mayor, said he has a deep appreciation for the Penguin Project.
“I’ve had the pleasure of attending several performances. To anyone who hasn’t seen one, you missed a blessing,” Rogers said. “And anyone can tell you that (the city council) is always happy to include the Playhouse in the Park in our budget. This is a good example of why.”
