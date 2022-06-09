LEXINGTON – The Kentucky Association of Realtors says it is seeking anyone who was displaced or affected by the December tornadoes in this area and aims to distribute nearly two-thirds still left from a $1.5 million grant.
The association, officially known as Kentucky REALTORS (KR), received a $1.5 grant from the National Association of Realtors to assist the victims of the December tornadoes that struck western Kentucky in December. Hathlyn Chapman, disaster relief coordinator for KR, said that to date, the association has provided more than $565,750 to 246 western Kentucky residents, with recipients receiving an average of $2,300 per household. That includes more than $176,000 to 71 recipients in Bowling Green, $128,000 to 46 recipients in Princeton and $92,000 to 50 recipients in Mayfield.
The funds may go to anyone who has a monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the disaster; has rental costs due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the disaster; or needs reimbursement of paid hotel expenses due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Tornado Disaster.
“With that grant, we have been funding those victims with housing assistance,” Chapman said. “That includes mortgage payments and rental payments, and we later on added hotel reimbursements. If someone has been affected by the tornado and they owned their home and had a mortgage and are still continuing to pay on that mortgage (they can apply for funds) regardless of whether that house is still up or not, as long as it was damaged.”
Relief assistance is limited to three months of housing expenses or reimbursement up to a maximum of $3,000 per household.
“Those applications come to me in Lexington, and I do a small review and package those all together,” Chapman said. “Then I send them to our national association and they make the final decision of whether the applicant is approved or not, but for the most part, we’ve been approving people and then they receive a check with that assistance to go toward their housing or reimbursement for their hotel.”
Chapman said that with so much of the grant funds still available, KR is trying to reach out to communities surrounding those that suffered severe damage in hopes of finding more people who have been displaced and are scattered all around the affected regions.
“We’re still trying to reach more people because we know there are more people out there,” Chapman said. “We’re trying to (disburse) that $1.5 million as close as we can before the end of September, so that is why we’re now reaching out to smaller towns. We’ve done bigger media pushes in bigger areas, but now we’re hitting the smaller towns since we feel that maybe they haven’t gotten as much attention as we would like and we know that there are victims in those communities.”
Murray-Calloway County Board of REALTORS President Janette DeWitt said that after the grant was first announced, the local board office was set up to help tornado victims apply for the funds. At that time, it was difficult for some of them because many of the victims either didn’t have any form of identification or the documentation they needed after losing their homes and possessions. That is why DeWitt said she is glad the program has been restructured to ease the requirements, making it easier for more people to get help.
“The Murray-Calloway County Board of REALTORS is always willing to help and welcoming to any of our neighbors that we can,” DeWitt said. “We want to help them get that process taken care of, get everything turned in and make it more streamlined, especially if they are displaced in Calloway County. They do not have to drive back to Graves County or worry about going somewhere to print that off or trying to do it online. They are more than welcome to call the board office at 270-759-1177 to reach out and set up a time for them to come in. Our goal is to deplete that million dollars (still left from the grant). For anybody who may have filled out an application before or was dissuaded from filling out one before, those parameters to be reimbursed have opened up and been expanded, so they are more than welcome to come see us.”
“Our hearts go out to those people who were impacted by the tornadoes,” said KR President Mike Inman in a news release. “REALTORS believe in building strong communities and we feel very deeply the loss that people have experienced. This is an important way for us to make a difference.”
“I’ve seen firsthand the damage to homes, families and communities after the tornado and I’ve heard directly from those in the community that say this funding brought hope in a time of despair,” said Mayfield-Graves County Board of REALTORS President Tom Waldrop. “The grant money helps families pay for housing, and goes even further to provide homeowners flexibility to cover the cost of unexpected expenses, such as tires, travel and lost wages.”
