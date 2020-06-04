MURRAY — One of the points of contention for a group of protesters Tuesday night in Murray was a statue of Confederate States of America Gen. Robert E. Lee, who led the South in the Civil War, that has stood at the northeast side of the Calloway County Courthouse since 1917. It was purchased by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Protesters did chant “Tear it down,” for a time after arriving at the statue, creating a definite air of tension as supporters of the statue had also come to defend it if needed. However, it was not long after that initial concentration of chants toward the statue that ring leaders of the march turned the attention back to racism in general, as well as Floyd’s fate in Minneapolis. Demonstrators went home a short time later.
Sandy Forrest, a member of the Fort Heiman Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles, who he has known for many years, asked to meet with Forrest after MPD heard that a demonstration might be happening in the late afternoon. Forrest said Liles asked him to do what he could to keep supporters of the statue calm.
“I told him we weren’t going to start anything,” Forrest said, noting that this is just the latest chapter in an old struggle with various factions seeking to have the statue removed from the courthouse lawn. “We’ve gone over this before, but this statue is a part of Calloway County and, no, Robert E. Lee has never been in Calloway County, that I know of, but he was still an excellent military officer and he had his slaves released before the war.”
“You don’t want anything to get out of control, and whether you’re opinion goes one way or another, you want to have someone that can talk to a side and Sandy is one of those people that I knew and that’s the one I talked to and he did a good job in handling that aspect of it,” Liles said of Forrest.
Wednesday, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers issued a statement acknowledging that, in recent days, the city has been approached by people expressing interest in having the statue removed. He said that the city does not have jurisdiction in the matter. It is property of the Calloway County government.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said Wednesday afternoon that deputies have been providing an extra layer of security for not only the statue, but other county buildings, such as the courthouse itself, as well as the Miller Courthouse Annex and the Calloway County Judicial Building since early this week after receiving information that vandals may make an attempt to damage such properties.
Forrest said he heard similar reports, which is why some SCV members have been spending nights this week watching the statue overnight.
Steger said only one thing matters in this situation.
“Property is property,” he said. “We don’t want people tearing stuff up, whether it’s modern or historic. These places are high-profile right now and we’re just keeping an extra eye on things.
“That statue is like any other piece of property.”
