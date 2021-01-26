MURRAY — In its infancy, the concept of debate was built on one idea, giving people of opposing viewpoints the chance to give their respective opinions in a fair manner.
In the United States, this idea really first received credence in the 1800s, thanks to a pair of Illinois statesmen named Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, thus the phrase “Lincoln-Douglas debates.”
The weekly gatherings of people both in favor of the removal of a statue from the Murray court square and those who favor keeping it where it is may not fall exactly within the realm of Lincoln-Douglas. But, except for one incident in mid-2020, they have been exactly what the concept intended — healthy and fair. And it seemed that the 25-or-so people who once again were on the square Saturday in front of a statue that recognizes Confederate States of America veterans from the Civil War were determined to make sure it stayed that way.
“It’s wonderful. They can have their say and we have ours,” said statue supporter Russell Sledd of Almo, who has been coming to the square every Saturday since June when the issue was thrust into the community spotlight, perhaps as a byproduct of protests nationwide against the treatment of black Americans by law enforcement. “I’m just trying to keep our heritage intact, and our history. It’s like everything else, really. You can read a book and you get something out of it that I don’t.”
So far, there has only been one time where things drifted toward being uncivilized. That case involved an anti-statue supporter saying she was sprayed with a water hose by a pro-statue supporter who said he was trying to remove sidewalk chalk.
No one present Saturday seemed interested in having anything like that happening again, much less something that resembled what was exhibited on Jan. 6 in Washington, when an angry mob stormed the United States Capitol.
They want to have their say, maybe be a little loud at times, but, above all, to remain civil about it.
“Absolutely,” said Jordan Allen of Murray as he stood with the group supporting the statue’s removal. Like Sledd, he has been voicing his opinion on the subject for a long time. “Unless I’ve had some other obligations, I’ve been here about every Saturday (since mid-June). It’s because this monument glorifies a past that shouldn’t be here and it doesn’t fall in line with the values of this community.”
When all was said and done Saturday, of the demonstrators who came on a sunny, but cold, day, the side against the statue had a slight edge in numbers. The activity consisted of signs being displayed, along with the occasional honking of horns from vehicles passing through the square.
