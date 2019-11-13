Stay warm everyone. 

Like any other day, I woke up Tuesday at 5 a.m., took a shower, had my morning tea and geared up for the gym. You might think I am a fitness freak, but believe me, I am not. I just need some extra pounds to wear all those clothes which my sisters sent me last year.
As soon as I stepped outside, I saw everything colored in white. At first, I thought that I might have forgotten to wash my face and that is why I was seeing this illusion, but suddenly a wave of chill passed through my bones, which turned my fears into reality.
“Wake up, you fool! Put on some warm layers if you don’t want to die in the snow,” my astral part yelled at me as I rushed back inside. “Oh, Lord! Why do you love me so much?” I murmured.
I thought of quitting the idea of the gym, but a quote on the wall stopped me from doing this: “Fitness is like a relationship. You cannot cheat and expect it to work.” I ended up going to the gym after putting on my snow coat.
After coming back, I was planning to cancel my appointment with one of my friends and thought of staying at home. I sent her the following lines from a famous song by the Zac Brown Band: “I wanna see you again, but I’m stuck in colder weather / Maybe tomorrow will be better / Can I call you then?” She replied with “You’re a ramblin’ man / You ain’t ever gonna change / You gotta gypsy soul to blame / And you were born for leavin’” – which made it clear to me that I am not the only one who listens to Zac Brown Band.
I live in Lahore, Pakistan which is the capital of Province Punjab. This city features a five-season climate which includes spring, summer, autumn, winter and monsoon. A few months back, someone asked me, “Does Lahore have snow?” I thought for a while and nodded my head in a big yes, just like a toddler who never says no to chocolates.
That person was impressed, and that was all I wanted, but today while brushing off the snow from my car, I understood one thing – that I don’t have any right to call hailing snow because there is a huge difference. As soon as I started driving, the slippery roads started whispering in my ears, “Welcome to winter driving, where lanes are made up and stop signs are optional.”
According to Best Places Comfort Index, September, May and October are the most pleasant months in Murray, while January and December are the least comfortable months. Murray gets some kind of precipitation, on average, 109 days per year. Precipitation is rain, snow, sleet or hail that falls to the ground. Murray averages 7 inches of snow per year, while the U.S. average is 28 inches of snow per year. In Murray, there are 76.7 days annually when the nighttime low temperature falls below freezing while there are 0.5 days annually when the nighttime low temperature falls below zero degrees.
Snow is beautiful and attractive in a picture frame, but as soon as you step into real-world winter weather, your love for snow may shatter. However, it can vary from person to person, and this was revealed to me when I saw some kids playing outside their homes with snowballs. At first, I thought of asking their parents about what they feed them that would cause them to want to play in the snow, but then the idea of getting down from the car and walking through snowy pathways forbade me.
For people like me, who come from a warmer area, snow and colder weather is a lot of trouble to deal with. We are not used to wearing heavy clothes and live under such weather conditions, and that is why it’s difficult for us to move around. Weather in Murray is getting colder, which requires us to change our living habits. Therefore, we need to take some precautions such as wearing warm clothes, eating healthy food, doing exercise. Especially for those of us who are from warm places as well as those who cannot bear colder weather, I beg you: do not jump in the snow just for the sake of taking selfies and showing off to your friends back home by putting statuses such as #EnjoyingWinter, #ChillingInMurray, #Snowtime etc.
Stay warm everyone.
