MURRAY – Jeff Steen has returned to his former position as the county’s emergency management director after the previous director accepted a new full-time job.
The last Calloway County Emergency Management director, Richard Palmer, stepped down at the end of June, but will remain as one of four deputies and will be responsible for filing and keeping up with the agency’s necessary paperwork. Former EM Director Jeff Steen assumed the director’s position for the second time effective July 1, and the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the personnel changes last week.
Palmer said he accepted a full-time position with the Cadiz Police Department, where he will work as a school resource officer for the Trigg County School District.
“Trying to serve as the emergency management director, where I could be needed here (in Calloway), sometimes immediately, and could also be needed in the school, it was a conflict of interest trying to serve in both of those positions,” Palmer said.
Palmer said that moving forward, Steen will lead EM’s response to emergencies, while Palmer will handle the administrative aspects, including a multitude of reports the county is required to send to Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Besides Palmer, EM’s other deputies are former EM director Bill Call, Robert Trenholm and Zach Stewart.
“Calloway County Emergency Management has a director and four deputies, and there’s a lot of counties that have more, depending on the needs of the county,” Palmer said. “We’ve got four really well-trained, active deputy directors in Calloway, so it’s a really good situation.”
Steen said he had been a deputy EM director for about seven years before he took the director’s position, and he then stepped down in 2007 when he was promoted at the Murray State University Police Department. He said that after Call took over the job, he stayed on as a deputy director, but now that he is retired from Murray State, he has more time to dedicate to the job.
While Steen was still working at Murray State, he was the incident commander for Calloway County’s Emergency Operations Center during the January 2009 ice storm. The EOC was headquartered at Steen’s workplace in the Murray State Public Safety Building and coordinated emergency response for around a week until power was back on around the county and life began to return to normal for residents. Despite playing an instrumental role in the local ice storm response, Steen downplays his contributions, preferring to give many others credit.
“I was the coordinator for the Emergency Operations Center,” Steen said. “I know you’ve got to call someone the incident commander, and I was, but we had so many well-trained and motivated people in the room, so I like to call myself the ‘incident coordinator.’ That’s how I approached it. We had a really good team with so many people in the community. It was so refreshing.”
Steen said he also responded to the 2012 tornado in West Liberty and last year’s tornado in Mayfield, as well as serving on the regional HAZMAT team. Steen said he retired from Murray State several years ago, although he still does some consulting and occasionally teaches an emergency management course. He said this work has kept him up to date as a deputy EM director and has helped him step back into the lead role without missing a beat.
“I’ve stayed fresh, and I’ve kept my refresher training up as deputy director, so I can slide back into the job,” Steen said. “We have a need in the community and I have the time, and I enjoy the work. (The director’s position) has really grown as the community has, and Emergency Management has changed over the years. It’s become a much more complicated, complex job than it had been in the past. It’s not just the fact that we’re using about five different computer programs now rather than paper, but the responsibilities and then the required training has gone up. I already have all the training I need, but there’s quite a few hours of training – actually, weeks of training – when you first become an emergency manager to qualify to serve with the state guidelines. I already have all those qualifications, and I’ll continue to take training, but (the county won’t) have the time and the expenses for bringing somebody up to speed.”
In a sense, Steen is continuing the “family business.” He said he was raised by his grandfather, who was the head of the civil defense program in Dearborn, Michigan in the 1950s and ‘60s. Civil defense was the equivalent then for what is now called emergency management, he said.
“When I was 6, I remember watching him roll barrels of crackers and water into the basements of of schools so that when those pesky missiles that were being put in Cuba went off, we’d all have a place to go,” Steen said. “So I’ve been hanging around (emergency management) for a few years.”
In addition to approving Steen’s appointment as EM director, the Calloway County Fiscal Court conducted several other items of business, including the following:
• The court passed the second reading of the 2022-23 budget.
• The court approved several board appointments. Sue Outland was appointed to the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) Board of Directors and the PADD Housing Corporation Committee for terms expiring June 30, 2024.
• Ruth Daughday and Shirley Robinson (a joint appointment with Murray Mayor Bob Rogers) were appointed to the PADD Aging Committee through June 30, 2025.
• Eddie Clyde Hale and Bill Marcum (joint appointment with the mayor) were appointed to the PADD Transportation Committee through June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
• Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning (joint appointment with the mayor) were appointed to the PADD Community and Economic Development Committee through June 30, 2025.
• Murray-Calloway County Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey and Vince Costello
were appointed to the PADD Commodities and Food Bank Task Force through June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.