HAMLIN — A New Concord man remained in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital Wednesday after being shot at a residence Tuesday evening in southeastern Calloway County.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said an argument of some type appears to have preceded the shooting that resulted in a man he identified as Charles Milam, 33, of New Concord, receiving a leg wound. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 communications center received a call at about 8:20 p.m. to report the shooting at a residence on Ridge Road near the Hamlin community.
“We’re still not sure of the details of the argument, but that appears to be what led to all of this,” Steger said. “From what we’ve gathered, the guy that got shot got into some kind of argument. Then a short time after that, he went over to the house where the person he had argued with lives and forced his way in. That’s when someone inside grabbed a shotgun and fired at him, hitting him in the upper right leg.
“From what it looks like, everyone (involved) knows each other. In fact, after the one guy got shot, others in the house tried to help him.”
Steger said the residents attempted to use a trousers belt as a tourniquet to stem blood flow. He said the shot resulted in what he described as profuse bleeding from the leg.
However, the location of the wound made it difficult for the belt to work as intended, Steger said. Blood was still pouring from the wound when law enforcement arrived, so Deputy Troy Doss, who responded with Deputy Thomas Reynolds, obtained an actual tourniquet from his patrol unit and applied it to the wound.
“It looked like it worked pretty well,” Steger said of the tourniquet. “So he used that and got it clamped down until EMS arrived.”
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service arrived a short time later and took Milam to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. After receiving initial treatment, Milam was then taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he underwent surgery early Wednesday morning, Steger said.
CCSO said Milam was listed in critical condition after arriving at Vanderbilt late Tuesday night. A spokesperson said no update of his condition was available on Wednesday afternoon due to security priorities for both the hospital and the patient.
Calloway County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Wednesday that he had talked with law enforcement about the case Tuesday night, but no decision has been reached at this time as to whether or not criminal charges will be filed.
