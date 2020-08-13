Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger says he will resign his position Monday morning.
Steger told the Ledger & Times today that the decision is due to an opportunity that has arisen with his family’s farm in his native Christian County. Steger said that his plans had been to not seek another term as sheriff because he was intending to spend more time involved with the farm. However, he said an opportunity with the farm had developed this year and he felt he needed to act on it as soon as possible.
Steger is about two years into his second term as sheriff. He said that Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes will appoint an interim sheriff soon.
