HAZEL — What Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger referred to as a major burglary spree that resulted “thousands of dollars” in property being stolen in both Calloway and Marshall counties ended over the weekend with an arrest of a Hazel man.
On Monday, Steger said Justin Cordes, 25, of Hazel, was taken into custody Friday night after a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation led deputies to his address. He said surveillance was conducted for Thursday and again Friday after CCSO had learned of a burglary Wednesday night at a residence on Flint Road. All told, Steger said it is believed that Cordes was responsible for five burglaries in the northwestern portion of C Calloway County dating back to late 2019, as well as two of the same residence near Aurora in Marshall County.
“He would’ve kept on with it too,” Steger said. “Absolutely, this is what you call a major case. When you solve something like seven, eight, nine cases at the same time, that’s a big deal.
“We’re talking thousands of dollars. Jewelry and cash was his big thing. There are some other items in some of the reports we’ve received, but jewelry and cash are the main ones.”
Steger also said some sharp-eyed witnesses helped make this case possible for CCSO to solve. He said a big break in the case came a few weeks ago when, for the first time, a description of the vehicle being used in these burglaries became known. This came at a residence on Charlie Miller Road, which, like the Aurora location, was hit on consecutive days.
“That’s unusual,” Steger said. “He did those on back-to-back days. That really does not happen, at least not around here, but here it was that a place had it happen twice.
“On that second day, though, a family member of the homeowner saw a suspicious van parked in the driveway of a barn on that property, and that is how we learned that it was a tan-colored van and that it was beat up.”
That would be the exact description CCSO received from another homeowner Wednesday night along Flint Road. Steger said the homeowner had just arrived when he noticed what he thought were the blinds of a room inside his house moving, indicating that someone was inside who did not belong there.
“So he pulls into his driveway and he confronts a guy coming out from the rear of the house. I think he told (the homeowner) that he was looking for his dog,” Steger said, telling what allegedly occurred next. “So the homeowner tells the guy not to go anywhere and he goes to his truck to get his cellphone. About that time, the guy takes off running and he runs to where his vehicle, a van, is waiting down the road. So (the homeowner) backs out of the driveway to try and block him, but the van goes around him, through a ditch, then comes back up on the road. So (the homeowner) gives a brief chase so he can get a description of the van. Then he decides to go back home because he’s not sure if somebody is still in his home, so he calls us.
“Any kind of help from eyewitnesses always is a plus for us because, just like the day (the second Charlie Miller burglary was reported), we have deputies all over the county, so it may take us a little bit to get there, so we always tell people that one of the best things you can do is to just be an eyewitness. Well, that person took the time to get a good description of the van, and I mean got a good description of the van.”
“It was also through Facebook that we were able to figure out that the van actually came back (to a female acquaintance), and that put him and her together. That was how we figured out who he was,” said CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Nicky Knight. “Then (the homeowner on Flint) picked him out of the lineup.”
Steger and Knight said that the female was later determined to not be involved in the case. She was not charged.
Video recordings along Flint Road also captured the van Wednesday night, Steger said, adding that the Aurora case also was connected when Deputy James Beeler was reviewing video from that residence also showing the van.
Eventually, Steger said the suspected van — a 2003 Chevrolet Venture — was found at a residence in the Hazel area by Sgt. Charles Tidwell. At that time, the decision was made to only survey the residence and not attempt an arrest. It was on Friday that a warrant was obtained for the residence, a storage building on the property and the van. That was also when Steger said Cordes was taken into custody.
Steger said Cordes is charged with five counts of burglary in the second degree, and that includes the Flint Road incident, even though nothing was taken from that residence. Knight said a pile of items were discovered near the back entrance of that home, indicating that Cordes allegedly was in the process of preparing to leave with those items until realizing the homeowner had returned.
Cordes remains incarcerated in the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. n
