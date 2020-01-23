In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said a Calloway County High School student is in custody at a juvenile detention center after making alleged threats against the school.
Steger said tthe Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Calloway County Board of Education conducted a joint investigation into alleged threats against CCHS. The investigation, which began around 5 p.m. Tuesday, stems from students reportedly overhearing an individual making threats against the school. The students reported the incident to school administrators and CCSO.
The investigation by Sgt. Charles Tidwell revealed that a 15-year-old student allegedly made threats against the school. The juvenile was located later the same evening and the investigation led to charges of second-degree terroristic threatening. The juvenile was taken into custody and detained before being transported to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Steger said he would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address tips@callkyso.com.
