NEW CONCORD — Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said Monday that his agency was able to apprehend a Henry County, Tennessee woman wanted in at least five counties with a penchant for eluding law enforcement.
In fact, Steger said the key to capturing Lacey Day, 21, of Buchanan, Tennessee, was making an arrest before she could flee in her car. That is because on several earlier occasions, Day had managed to be the target of pursuits from both Calloway County and Henry County deputies but had always emerged free of capture.
“I’m glad we finally got her,” said Steger, who said he himself had come out on the losing end of a pursuit of Day a few weeks earlier. “We were working a wreck on (KY) 121 South between New Concord and (the Cypress community of Henry County) and we got information on the radio that Lacey was at Gary’s Market at the state line in a blue car. I was on the south side of the wreck, so I rode down there to see if I could see her and, sure enough, she was there.
“So I tried to get out of my vehicle and that’s when she was able to get to her car and she fled,” Steger said.
Steger said that chase went the way so many others had, with Day’s Nissan Maxima able to maneuver well on the winding, curvy roads of that area, many of which were made of gravel. He said he had to call off the chase after losing sight of the car.
That led to Wednesday. Earlier, Steger had obtained a warrant for Day, who is also facing charges in Henry County, as well as three other western Kentucky counties. He said information soon was received that Day had rented a room at the Cypress Springs Resort on the Kentucky side of the state line, so a plan was developed.
It ended with Chief Deputy Nicky Knight performing a well-executed acting job that did one very important thing: guide Day away from a vehicle.
“We all went down there and we were in our uniforms, but Nicky was in plain clothes, so Nicky was able to pose like someone who was looking for another person and would ask if anybody had seen the person. Do he comes up to Lacey, and she is in her car,” Steger said. “She doesn’t know Nicky, though, and he’s not in his uniform. He just looks like anybody else down there.
“So he starts talking to her and she gets out of the car to talk to him and he was able to nab her.”
In addition, Steger said 3 grams of methamphetamine were found in her car and more meth was located in the room she was renting. Steger said he believes Day has been selling the drug as well.
The apprehension of Day was welcome news to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew.
“She’s got a lot of rabbit in her,” Belew said Monday of how he and his deputies experienced the same results as Steger while chasing Day. “We chased her when she was in her car, on a motorcycle, on foot. I think about the only thing we didn’t chase her on was a boat.
“She has been a real problem for us, and we’re sure she’s been buying drugs and bringing those into Calloway and Henry counties to sell. I really hope they get a good, solid prosecution with her (in Kentucky). She’s a menace to society. She really is.”
The Calloway County Jail said Day is incarcerated with no bond, based on the fact that she is classified as a fugitive. Steger said Monday that he suspects her case will not stay in a county court system, more than likely becoming an issue for the federal system, being that she has outstanding warrants in multiple jurisdictions and multiple states.
In Calloway County, she is charged with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), possession of no operators/moped license.
She also faces second-degree fleeing/evading (on foot), drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of meth charges in Ohio County and a failure to appear in court charge in Todd County. Those charges carry bonds of $10,000 and under. The fugitive charge has no bond. Steger also said Day has charges pending in Henderson County.
Belew also added that Day faces numerous charges in Henry County. He said he is in no hurry to have Day back in his county.
“Y’all can have her for a good long while. That’s fine with me,” he said.
In addition, two other women were taken into custody Wednesday that Steger said are acquaintances of Day. One was Teara Dunn, 24, of Almo, who is charged with drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a controlled substance (meth) in the first degree and hindering prosecution/apprehension in the first degree.
Steger said Dunn was Day’s passenger during the pursuit he attempted. Dunn is currently free on bond.
The other person taken into custody was Christina Ethier, 40, of Murray. She is charged with drug paraphernalia possession and possession of meth in the first degree and is also out of jail at the present time.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
