MURRAY —In an area that has made national headlines for a pair of school shootings in the past 20 years, and with the anniversary of one of those tragedies being this week, the question of whether a call of alleged threats being made at Calloway County High School being somehow connected was understandable.
However, Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said Thursday that an investigation into this complaint revealed no such connection.
“Oh, no, they’re totally unrelated, although you could see how it could be connected with the anniversary so close,” Steger said Thursday, Jan. 23, which happened to be the two-year anniversary of the shooting that occurred at nearby Marshall County High School in Draffenville. That incident resulted in the deaths of two students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, while 14 others were wounded.
The alleged shooter, Gabriel Parker, is scheduled to go to trial in June.
“On a day like that, we are more aware and looking for things maybe more closely than usual,” Steger said. “Let’s put it this way. Our deputies are going in and out of those schools quite a bit on a day like this, because it can happen. We’ve seen it.”
The earlier shooting came in December 1997 at Heath High School near Paducah, where three students died and five were wounded.
However, as Steger said, the alleged threats investigated this week appear to have nothing to do with past incidents.
Steger said that CCSO was called to Calloway County High School at about 5 p.m. Tuesday after it learned of alleged threats that had been made. Steger said school officials made the call after students had come to them saying they had overheard a student make threats against the school.
Sgt. Charles Tidwell then investigated the matter and discovered that a 15-year-old juvenile had made the alleged threats. That student was located and taken into custody, Steger said, on Tuesday evening. The juvenile, who is not being identified, was charged with multiple counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree. That student was then taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah, where Steger said the student remained on Thursday.
“From what I gathered with the interviews we did, the threats were not real specific,” Steger said. “They were kind of vague, really. (The student) also was giving us no responses, really, at all, when we asked questions, so I don’t know what’s going on there.”
Steger also had praise for the students who came to school officials and reported what they had heard. He said this may have been the difference between this situation ending the way it did or becoming another tragedy such as at Marshall County and Heath.
“Oh, I’ve been proud of them ever since all of this happened,” he said. “They did a great job by doing what they did, and the school also did some very fine work after it realized what was happening by looking into it and being able to supply us with information when we arrived.”
Steger reminds all residents that if they witness any unusual or possible criminal activity, they can notify CCSO at 270-753-1916 or utilize the email address tips@callyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.