STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Stewart County school counselor on charges of improperly changing academic records.
In a news release, the TBI said that, in September 2020, at the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that a Stewart County High School guidance counselor was altering student transcripts. During the course of the investigation, the TBI said agents developed information that in August 2020, Guidance Counselor Gayla Grise was responsible for making multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database.
The investigation revealed that Grise did not have the authority to make those changes in the manner she did, the TBI said.
On Monday, the Stewart County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gayla G. Grise, 51, with two counts of falsifying of educational and academic records. On Wednesday, Grise was booked at the Stewart County Jail in Dover on a $500 bond.
