Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K benefits Towing for Toys

MURRAY — While COVID-19 is canceling or seriously altering practically every event this year in Murray-Calloway County, runners do have a chance to participate in something Saturday.
Monty McCuiston, whose Towing for Toys campaign is continuing this year out of Max’s 641 Towing & Service, said that a 5K road race will happen. Dubbed The Grinch’s 2020 Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K, McCuiston said it will be conducted in about the same manner as another race that benefitted Towing for Toys earlier this year.
“We’re not going to have registration that morning, so that way, there are no groups standing together. Also, we’re going to have everybody micro-chipped with their running tag and we’ll start them at different times so nobody is standing at the start line or the finish line together,” he said of the event that is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. along Johnson Boulevard near the tennis courts at Murray High School.
“By doing it this way, their times won’t start until they’ve crossed a starting pad that will be in place. So we’ll be socially distanced, it will be outside and we won’t be on top of one another.”
Anyone attending or competing Saturday is required to wear face masks. Runners are also not allowed to socialize with other runners at distances closer than six feet.
MidSouth Race Timing will be in charge of tabulating the finishing order. This was the same outfit that handled that role in the Santa Cause 5K Toy Trot in July. That event attracted 42 runners, which McCuiston considered a success in that the race was being hosted for the first year and under very unusual conditions because of the pandemic. The race generated about $3,500.
He reported Tuesday that 39 runners are registered. Registration will continue through Friday. Cost to enter is $35. Awards will be sent to winners at a later time.
To register, visit www.runsignup.com.
