MURRAY – An investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle led to a Murray man facing multiple criminal charges on Monday.
According to CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash, deputies responded to a residence on Browns Grove Road for a report of a stolen vehicle at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. Cash said deputies met with the owner of a vehicle who had reported their vehicle stolen.
A short time later, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Deputy Jon Michael Hill located the stolen vehicle being driven on U.S. 641 North in Calloway County. The vehicle was stopped and the operator was taken into custody.
Kenneth P. Roach, 39, of Murray, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (automobile) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense. Roach was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he wanted to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
