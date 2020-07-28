BY HAWKINS TEAGUE
MURRAY – After years of playing soccer, Zoe Stom plans to continue in that sport at Freed-Hardeman University while majoring in elementary education.
Zoe is the daughter of Jeremy and Nikki Stom. She attended North Calloway Elementary before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS. Her many high school activities included being the team captain for the junior varsity and varsity soccer teams; being on the CCHS varsity cheerleading team; being a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); serving as the social chair for Beta Club; serving as associate editor for the Laker Review school newspaper; serving as editor for the Laker Yearbook; and serving on the CCHS Student Council Spirit Committee.
Zoe was also in the Spanish Club, the Gifted and Talented program, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Educators Rising, a club for future teachers. She was a Greendot Ambassador (an anti-bullying school campaign) and was in Leadership Tomorrow, the local leadership enhancement program for high school students. She was also part of the Unified Champion Schools inclusion program, which is part of Special Olympics and brings special education students together with general education students. She was also active in the youth group at New Concord church of Christ.
Her awards and recognitions include Most Dependable and Miss CCHS for the Class of 2020; Most Outstanding Graphic Design Student; Most Outstanding Algebra 1 Student; Most Outstanding World Civilization Student; Most Outstanding Spanish for Adolescents Teacher; Most Outstanding Advanced Office Administration Student; the May 2020 Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month; FBLA Regional Champion and Runner-Up, as well as state fifth-place Community Service Project; FBLA Regional and State Champion Sales Presentation; second place in “A Fresh Look at Beta” (Kentucky State Beta Convention); runner-up and third place Feature Writing in Journalism Workshop; two-time Biokinetics Athlete of the Week; the CCHS Varsity Offensive Player of the Year; and two-time Murray Ledger & Times Athlete of the Week. She holds the records for most points and most goals in a career for the Lady Laker Soccer Program, and she was on the 2019 Football Homecoming Court and was the 2020 Basketball Homecoming Queen.
Given all in which she was involved, it is perhaps no surprise that Zoe enjoyed her time at CCHS.
“I really loved high school,” Zoe said. “It was a great portion of my life, and having grown up in Murray, I knew the kids I was going to school with and I was very close to a lot of them. It was just a great experience. I know some people don’t enjoy high school particularly and they can’t wait to graduate and leave for college – and while I was excited to graduate and I’m looking forward to what college brings, I will always be thankful for what Calloway brought to me and all that it did to change my life.”
As evidenced by her list of activities, Zoe played soccer throughout middle school and high school, but she also chose to be a cheerleader her junior and senior year.
“My family has always been really into sports,” Zoe said. “That’s one of the things we bond over in particular, and so having those high school sports that I was able to play and participate in was really awesome. That was one of the most fun parts of high school for me, to be able to play those sports and represent my school and get really close with my teammates and fellow athletes.”
Zoe said soccer was definitely her favorite part of high school, and it didn’t hurt that her father was named the Lady Laker soccer coach her eighth grade year. While she didn’t feel any jealousy coming from her teammates, she said she definitely felt the need to work hard and prove her abilities on the field.
“I kind of had to prove myself, especially with him being the coach,” Zoe said of her dad. “While I was an underclassman, I kind of had to step up and prove myself even at that age to prove that all these things weren’t just being handed to me. I had to work toward that and make sure people understood that it wasn’t just favoritism.”
Zoe said she had grown up playing a lot of different sports before focusing on soccer. She was a cheerleader in eighth grade, but she gave it up for the first two years at CCHS. She said that when she picked it back up her junior year, she very much enjoyed cheering for her school’s teams and being alongside some of the girls she had cheered with in middle school.
Zoe is now preparing to head to Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, where she will play soccer for the Lady Lions. Freed-Hardeman is affiliated with the churches of Christ, so Zoe grew up attending a lot of events there with her church, including church camps. She plans to major in elementary education.
“From a young age, I’ve always been interested (in education) and I just love children, and I always thought I wanted to be a teacher when I was in elementary school,” Zoe said. “Then probably around middle school, I started having an interest in the medical field and dental hygiene. And then, my junior year, I participated in this class at Calloway where we went to the elementary schools and taught kids Spanish. So being with those kids and teaching them kind of sparked my interest in it again.
“Calloway does the mentoring program where you can pick somebody in the community to go job shadow every day for a little bit of your class. My senior year, I chose to mentor in Kaysin Higgins’ first-grade classroom at North Elementary. So just being able to be with those kids every day for a couple of hours made me know for sure that’s what I wanted to do.”
