‘Stop the Bleed’ program taught to CERT members

MURRAY – A “Stop the Bleed” training program was put on by the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management last Thursday in conjunction with Murray State University’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health Thursday evening.
The program was held for the Committee Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, said Calloway County Emergency Manager Jeff Steen.
“The CERT members were taught bleeding control techniques such as pressure dressings, tourniquet application and wound packing,” Steen said. “Each participant was given specific stop the bleed equipment to aid to their response gear. Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has taught more than 200 individuals in the CERT program over the past 20 years. The training includes first aid, incipient fire control, cribbing and shoring and basic search and rescue. The program stresses self-preparedness and basic actions to take in the event of a disaster until sufficient response resources become available.”
