‘Stop the Bleed’ program taught to CERT members

Tracy Bird, interm chair of Murray State University's Department of Occupational Safety and Health presented the "Stop The Bleed" program to about 40 Community Emergency Responce Team (CERT) members Thursday evening in the Martha Layne Collins Center for Industry and Technology.

MURRAY – A “Stop the Bleed” training program was put on by the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management last Thursday in conjunction with Murray State University’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health Thursday evening.  

The program was held for the Committee Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, said Calloway County Emergency Manager Jeff Steen. 

