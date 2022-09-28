Cutchin Field House

The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that Murray State University’s Cutchin Fieldhouse is now ready to be used as a severe weather storm shelter for the public. 

 HAWKINS TEAGUE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host the shelter at the Cutchin Field House and Racer Arena on 14th Street. The public will use the southeast doors to enter, and they will be marked during operation by a “Storm Shelter” sign. This is a short-term shelter that will be opened whenever severe weather is forecast, and in many cases, the shelter will be open for only a few hours. Steen said there are adequate restrooms and water fountains located in the arena, and the building also has an emergency generator if it were to become necessary. 