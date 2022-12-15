Siren

This siren on the Murray State University campus not only emits a warning tone but it also gives audible messages through a human voice.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen.

“The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The first to be sounded is the Murray State alert towers, which are a newer generation that will say that it is only a test. Then other sirens the city has will be activated and tested.”