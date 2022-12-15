MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen.
“The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The first to be sounded is the Murray State alert towers, which are a newer generation that will say that it is only a test. Then other sirens the city has will be activated and tested.”
Steen reminded residents that a long, unwavering tone indicates an all-clear. The testing is done quarterly, and Friday’s test was delayed due to weather and finals week at Murray State University last week. Sirens are meant to alert individuals when they are outside, so people who will be indoors are reminded to use their NOAA weather radio, television, radio or smartphone to receive alerts. The National Weather Service issues alerts for severe weather using smartphones.
The residents of Murray and Calloway County also have the option of receiving local notification if they sign up for Hyper-Reach. Residents and people who work in Murray and Calloway County are encouraged to enroll now either by calling or texting “Alert” to 270-767-6464 or by going to the website: http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html. The Hyper-Reach messages will not only sound bad weather, but can be used for golden alerts, road closures and boil water orders that are more local. There is no cost for signing up and using Hyper-link messages, Steen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.