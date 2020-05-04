MURRAY —City of Murray officials reported numerous trees down as a result of severe thunderstorms that moved through the city Sunday afternoon, but nothing major.
Street and Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten said the only issues with trees across roads in the city were at 14th and Olive streets near the Murray State University campus and 14th and Poplar streets.
Murray Electric System said about 30 customers were without power as a result of the storm. A spokesman said 20 of those are at the Fox Meadows mobile home park, six others are on Locust Street and four are on Back Street. The spokesman said all outages had been repaired Sunday evening.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said a tree did fall onto a house near the Graves County line, but no injuries were reported. Calloway County emergency units also responding to numerous calls for trees across roads but those were handled quite quickly, he said, with roads remaining blocked for only short amounts of time.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation’s outage map showed that it had 1,694 customers throughout the area affected by the storms, with 862 of those in Calloway County. Those outages were predominantly east and west of Murray. By about 6 p.m., though, WKRECC had trimmed the number of Calloway customers still out of power to about 338.
Thomas also said that reports that a road in the county had been washed out due to heavy rains were not accurate. No roads in the county were closed as of press time.
More serious damage was reported in northwest Tennessee. Media reports indicate that the roof of a real estate office in Union City, about an hour southwest of Murray, was blown off when the storms moved through that city, causing that roof to crash onto the roof of the city’s post office.
Other media reports indicate that significant damage was sustained to structures in Martin, about 15 miles east of Union City. No injuries, however, were reported from either of these communities.
