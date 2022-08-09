MAYFIELD – At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, Aug. 10.

This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west side of U.S. 45/South Seventh Street between Broadway and South Street.