MURRAY – During the COVID-19 pandemic, a moratorium put in place by Gov. Andy Beshear allowed financially struggling customers across Kentucky to delay paying their bills for months without having their power and water shut off. Those bills are now coming due, leaving many Calloway County residents in a state of panic.
However, local electric companies and assistance agencies say that while your debt might seem overwhelming, the problem is manageable. The first step, they say, is to call your provider and work out a plan.
Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson said the company reinstated their disconnect policy for non-payment on Nov. 16. He said they are trying to help people manage their months of unpaid bills by giving residential customers the option of setting up a monthly payment plan for up to a year.
“As long as they keep their current bills paid and honor their payment plan, then they don’t get cut off,” Thompson said. “I think right now, the last numbers I saw were right around 300 (customers who owe). Most of those have set up payment plans. Of course, we have two different payment options. One is what we call prepay, and those are customers that ‘pay as you go,’ if you will. Then we have traditional customers who get a bill that is basically a month or so behind. The cutoffs for those traditional accounts will start somewhere around the 10th of December.”
Thompson said MES also refers customers to several agencies that can assist, including the United Way of Murray-Calloway County, Murray Calloway County Need Line and West Kentucky Allied Services (WKAS), which administers the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“So there’s several different options for getting help if people need that, and we’re still continuing to waive all late fees and penalties up until at least through the end of this year,” Thompson said. “We’re doing everything we can to help people, and then they can get additional help through these different agencies.”
Georgann Lookofsky, communications and media relations coordinator for West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, said the company officially resumed disconnects on Oct. 27. Like MES, WKRECC’s customers also are on traditional accounts or pre-paid accounts.
“(Pre-paid) members are able to roll their unpaid balance into debt assist, and then for every dollar they pay to buy electricity, 25 cents goes toward the debt and 75 cents goes to their new supply of electricity. So that’s one option,” Lookofsky said. “The second option is a loan that we will set up, no questions asked. That loan can vary as far as how long it is to pay an unpaid balance. We’ve already set up probably hundreds and hundreds of those with our members. Some of the members on traditional accounts could opt to go to a prepaid account if they want to try to avoid the loan situation. That’s yet another option.
“Our goal throughout this has really been to find ways to work with people to help them get past this debt. Obviously, these debts will have to be paid, but we want to make that as manageable as possible.”
The details of the payment options may be viewed on WKRECC’S website. Lookofsky said WKRECC has also been referring customers to agencies like WKAS. She said the company had also teamed up recently to donate $5,000 – with each company paying half – to the Murray/Calloway United Way’s COVID-19 response fund. Earlier in the pandemic, they gave money to Need Line.
United Way Executive Director Gerald Washington said the COVID-19 response fund was set up in April, and there is a form that people can fill out on the agency’s website. He said the fund was able to help people with money for rent and electricity, which has amounted to about $400 on average. Depending on the situation, United Way will sometimes give money to the resident’s utility company or landlord, Washington said. He said many of the people who sought help during the pandemic had never had to ask for income assistance before.
“They run the gamut from former employees at Briggs & Stratton to retirees from Murray State to restaurant workers and other people who no longer have a job,” Washington said. “You can’t imagine how widespread it is.”
Paul McCreary, the vice president of the United Way board of directors, chairs the committee for distributing the COVID-19 response fund. To date, he said the agency had given out $46,134.02 in aid. That included $31,683.73 in rent and $11,680.29 in utilities. He said $2,750 was also used for a joint project with the Murray Lions Club to distribute food to the blessing boxes around the county.
McCreary said United Way dealt with 11 disconnections last week and were able to get them reconnected the same day. He said a total of 114 families – containing 296 individuals – have been helped so far.
Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey said utility companies have done a great job working with their customers on payment plans. When people have come to Need Line, the case workers have focused on assisting them financially, counseling them about their options and referring them to other agencies that might also be able to assist them. She added that the case workers have been doing a “fabulous job” of assisting clients while not being able to come into the office because of the pandemic.
Casey said that when people can’t pay an entire utility bill, they should always pay as much as they can to keep the amount of debt piling up. Unfortunately, many have felt overwhelmed and haven’t been paying their bills since the beginning of the pandemic.
“If you owe $1,000, reality hits you in the face,” Casey said. “You think, ‘Whoa, I’ve got to be paying this! But I don’t know how now.’ … It’s scary. It can be done, but you’ve got to take the first step, and the first step is to call Need Line or the electric company or the water company or West Kentucky Allied Services.”
Jenny Rushing, community services block grant director for WKAS, said the agency had received extra funding this year because of COVID-19. Applications are currently being accepted for LIHEAP, which focus on paying heating and gas bills during the winter. The WKAS website says thousands of families in western Kentucky benefit from this government program, and Allied Services can help families apply and answer questions. Rushing said the Subsidy Phase will be available through Dec. 11, and the Crisis Phase will start in January. Because of the pandemic, the public cannot come into the office right now, so anyone wishing to apply for LIHEAP must call one of the WKAS offices. The Murray office number is 270-753-0908.
Mary Buck, founder of Calloway County Collective, said she has spent a great deal of time recently helping people who can’t pay their bills and have contacted her through the group’s Facebook page. She said she and other volunteers have been directing them to agencies that can help, such as HOPE Calloway for rental assistance, Need Line for help with food and bills and United Way with a variety of needs. She said some people have needed help with deposits, which can be difficult because not many agencies help with that in particular. Many people still haven’t received unemployment insurance, she said.
Buck had high praise for local utility companies for working with people on their large bills.
“It’s really wonderful that they are able to do this (like WKRECC) putting a portion of their payment toward their existing past-due bill. So that is something that is really, really helpful right now. There are a lot of people who would never be able to get caught up otherwise.”
