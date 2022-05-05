MURRAY - The Makerspace at Murray State University is a relatively new creation space where students can use technical equipment to expand their creativity.
Jeremy Gosser, Makerspace coordinator, said, “This is an open source room that students can come in and explore emerging technologies. They can use the equipment for class or they can come in here and get creative with the equipment.”
The Makerspace is meant to be used as a multifunctional room for the creation of models for assignments, research instruments, prototypes of a theoretical design, original art pieces and personal learning. This space is for any MSU student, faculty, or staff member who wants to create for educational purposes and who are eligible to use the Makerspace. he Makerspace is not open to the public.
The University Libraries has equipment for 3D printing, 3D scanning, VR, laser cutting, latex printing, photography, sewing, and recording in the newly opened Makerspace. The Makerspace also provides training for the equipment which includes 3D printer training for FDM Printers and laser cutter training.
“So if (the students) haven’t 3D printed before, I’ll show them how to find the files, how to process those files, and get them started on using the 3D printers,” Gosser said. “Maybe they’ll get interested in designing. Then I’ll get them more resources.”
Gosser picked up a 3D printed octopus with kinetic moveable arms. He explained that the students can make alligators, fish, and sharks. This was a small example of what the students could make with the 3D printer.
“I really want a space that’s defined by the students in the way that they use it, and then make adjustments as we go along,” Gosser said.
The Makerspace also offers 12 decked-out, dual monitor workstations with software for 3D modeling, video editing, sound production, game creation, and other digital editing tools and maker technology for all students, faculty, and staff.
Gosser presented a plastic QR code display, “I redesigned (the display) so the cards can slide in. I found this design online. This way the library people can easily swap out whatever they have in the display.”
According to libguides.murraystate.edu/makerspace, broken tools aren’t a huge issue in the Makerspace because failing is part of making. The Makerspace also encourages safety, especially when it comes to broken equipment or tools.
The Makerspace encourages the students to respect everyone. The space is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, or religion.
The space is not meant to produce commercial or large-scale production, its purpose is for innovation and making prototypes.
