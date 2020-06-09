MURRAY – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently released its annual health rankings for counties across the country, and at No. 9, Calloway County finished once again in the top 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. While locals can take pride in that fact, health professionals say there is still much room for improvement.
The rankings correspond with overall health outcomes, which are comprised of multiple categories. The website, www.countyhealthrannkings.org, says, “The County Health Rankings provide a snapshot of a community’s health and a starting point for investigating and discussing ways to improve health. This guide will help you find and understand the data – in this site and beyond – as you begin to assess your needs and resources, and focus on what’s important.”
According to the “Measures and Data Sources” section, “The Rankings are based on a model of population health that emphasizes the many factors that, if improved, can help make communities healthier places to live, learn, work and play. By ranking the health of nearly every county in the nation, the County Health Rankings help communities understand what influences how healthy residents are and how long they will live.”
Data for health rankings come from nationally available information, including U.S. Census population estimates from 2018; the 2014-18 American Community Survey; National Center for Health Statistics data between 2012 and 2018; Map the Meal Gap from 2017; the 2015 USDA Food Environment Atlas; Small Area Health Insurance Estimates from 2017; the National Center for Education Statistics for 2017-18; the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System from 2016 and 2017; the 2014-18 Fatality Analysis Reporting System; the Mapping Medicare Disparities Tool from 2017; Bureau Of Labor Statistics data from 2018; and many others.
Amy Ferguson, director of public health at the Calloway County Health Department, said the rankings show that where people live matters to their health. Due to the way the data is compiled, some of the information used is several years old, so the rankings are not perfect. Even so, Ferguson said the information provides a snapshot of a county’s health and can be used as a tool to improve health outcomes for all, including how long people live and how healthy they are.
“From reading some of the information regarding rankings data collection, it is my understanding that due to small sample sizes from data sources such as the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, multiple years of data are combined and weighted equally,” Ferguson said in an email. “Recent data is not weighted more than older data. Because of this, rankings may not be a good tool for setting goals and tracking progress from one year to the next. It is important to note that Calloway County has ranked in the top 10 for Health Outcomes for the past three years. Health Outcomes address how healthy a county currently is compared to other counties in the state. A county’s rank could get better or worse depending on how other counties are doing. The rank could get worse even though health is improving.”
Keena Miller, director of Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Poston Center for Health & Wellness, said that although there is still much room for improvement, the community can be proud of how well it is doing compared to other Kentucky counties.
“I am proud that Calloway is once again in the top 10 healthiest counties in Kentucky,” Miller said in an email. “We still have a long way to go to be comparable to top healthy counties in the United States. Change does take time. Even though the data lags 3-4 years behind, I do believe it is representative of the current circumstances for the most part. Murray-Calloway County Hospital has worked diligently over the past three years to reduce the number of avoidable hospital stays as well as reducing the number of re-admissions. Hopefully the data coming out in future reports will reflect that.”
Calloway ranked fourth in the state for length of life and 22nd for quality of life. The leading causes of death under the age of 75 were malignant neoplasms, heart diseases, chronic lower respiratory diseases, accidents and intentional self-harm.
“I think that we rank high in life expectancy because Calloway is still considered to be a desirable retirement community,” Miller said. “Our senior programs offered in the community enhance the health and well-being of that population.”
“Some of the length of life measures include premature death, child mortality, premature death and infant mortality,” Ferguson said. “There has been a low number of deaths of residents under age 75, children under age 18 and infants under age 1. We have access to nutritious foods and quality healthcare as well as having a relatively low crime rate, job opportunities and a clean environment.”
Calloway ranked 23rd for health behaviors, which includes factors such as adult smoking (19%), adult obesity (33%), food environment index, physical inactivity (27%), access to exercise opportunities (73%), excessive drinking (18%), alcohol-impaired driving deaths (28%), sexually transmitted infections (506.2) and teen births (18).
“In 2020, Calloway County ranked 23rd in Health Factors as compared to ranking 24th in 2019,” Ferguson said. “Most likely this can be contributed to a 2% decline in adult smoking (a health behavior). Unfortunately, other health behaviors, including adult obesity, physical inactivity, excessive drinking, alcohol-impaired deaths and sexually transmitted infections increased. Adult obesity and physical inactivity is a national trend that is not unique to Calloway County. Obesity was ranked as one of the top concerns from the Community Health Assessment that was done approximately five years ago. Due to that concern, Calloway County formed a health coalition, Lighten Up Calloway, that has met regularly since that time. Access to exercise opportunities also worsened, even though an ADA playground was installed at Murray-Calloway County Park and Mega Gym opened in Murray.”
“The Calloway County Wellness Consortium continues to work on the two areas of substance abuse and obesity, with smoking, excessive drinking and obesity being areas of opportunity in this report,” Miller said. “In 2019, the consortium determined that mental health was also an issue that needs to be addressed.”
Ferguson said she was troubled by Calloway’s increase in excessive drinking and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.
“I mentioned some of these above, but also there has been a 3% increase in both excessive drinking and alcohol-impaired driving deaths,” Ferguson said. “One wonders if that could be contributed to alcohol sales in Murray – both packaged and sold in restaurants. A strength of our community is that organizations and coalitions meet regularly and when issues are identified, action steps start to be taken. I think our community works together very well to address the needs of the citizens. We have coalitions that are suitable to address several of the health factors that have worsened.”
Calloway ranked 49th in clinical care, though its number of uninsured was a particular strong point at 7%. Other factors included the number of primary care physicians, dentists and mental health providers per capita, as well as preventable hospital stays and percentages of mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.
The county ranked 23rd in social and economic factors, with a 96% high school graduation rate being one of its stronger points. Other factors include having some college education (65%), the unemployment rate (3.9% at the time of the study), number of children in poverty (23%), income inequality, number of children in single-parent households (30%), social associations, violent crime and injury deaths.
The county ranked 29th in physical environment. Those factors include air pollution, drinking water violations (none), severe housing problems, driving alone to work, and those driving alone with a long commute.
Miller added that the Calloway County Health Department is currently in the process of completing a Community Health Assessment.
“The Wellness Consortium will use data from the county health rankings as well as the community assessment to develop a strategic plan moving forward,” Miller said. “If any organizations wish to participate in the Wellness Consortium strategic plan they can contact me at 270-762-1830.”
Kentucky’s top 10 most healthy counties were, in order, Oldham, Boone, Spencer, Woodford, Fayette, Bullitt, Shelby, Calloway and Lyon. Trigg County finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11. Most Jackson Purchase counties were also in the top 40.
Marshall was 22, McCracken was 25, Hickman was 30, Ballard was 31, Graves was 34 and Carlisle was 40. However, Fulton County was considerably lower at 98.
The entire Calloway County report can be seen at https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/app/kentucky/2020/rankings/calloway/county/outcomes/overall/snapshot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.