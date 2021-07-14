MURRAY — Once a year, shoppers at the Downtown Farmers Market in Murray are given a chance to utilize their purchasing skills for a worthy cause.
Shoppers are asked to donate a portion of their bounty to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line through the annual Stuff the Truck activity. Murray Main Street Inc. Executive Director Deana Wright, who oversees the market, said that this works similar to a shopping drive at grocery stores, particularly during the Thanksgiving or Christmas seasons.
“What’s really cool about this is that people buy fresh produce from the farmers, then the farmers, at the end of the day, will donate some of what they have, so it’s really neat to see that happen,” Wright said of the activity that will enter its eighth year Saturday on the city’s court square. “You’ll see the shoppers come up to check out and they’ll see the truck with the sign on it and say, ‘Oh! That’s today!’ and they’ll go back and pick something else up to put in the truck.
“Some people just come up to me and give me cash and say, ‘Hey! You just go and buy what you need,’ and I’ll go and buy things from each farmer so they can share in it. I call that ‘sharing the love,’ if you will.”
The event that has been named for former Farmers Market vendor Krit Stubblefield, who died four years ago.
“When he was here, that was his big thing he wanted to do, so it is called ‘Stuff the Truck’ but it’s actually the ‘Krit Stubblefield Stuff the Truck.’ He’s the one who started it.”
The event started in 2013 during the fall. It was moved to summertime a year later, Stubblefield said in a Ledger & Times article ahead of the 2014 event.
“(2013) went well, but it was as our produce was starting to yield fewer items. So when we were discussing doing it again this year, we told Main Street that it needs to be in the summer this time. That is the peak time,” he said, adding one more observation. “I also have complete and total faith in the people of this community. They always step up big at times like this when a cause like this comes along.”
Stuff the Truck is a joint venture of Main Street, the Downtown Farmers Market Vendor Association, for whom Stubblefield was the spokesman, and Toyota of Murray, who supplies the truck.
Wright said the big payoff comes after the last bag of produce is placed on the truck. That is when she takes the wheel of the pickup and drives it to the Need Line office, where Executive Director Tonia Casey and her staff are waiting.
“Now, they also have volunteers with us (at the market) so it’s nice to have them involved like that. But then, to drive over there and give them all of this food, they’re just so appreciative of getting it to their people and the ones that take advantage of what they have with their service,” Wright said. “They get fresh produce as well, and it’s always cool to do that for them because they do not always have chances to get the fresh produce like that.
“I’m glad we get to do it for them at least once (a year).”
Wright said most Stuff the Trucks have resulted in about 300 pounds of food being donated. She said she does remember at least one year where the truck bed was overflowed and the remaining food had to be placed in the cab of the vehicle before it was taken the short distance to Need Line.
Stuff the Truck is incorporated into the regular weekly Farmers Market activities. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon and the market is situated on the south end of the court square (Maple Street and South Fifth streets).
For more information, phone Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
