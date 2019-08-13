ALMO — A two-vehicle collision between a moped and a passenger car proved fatal Sunday night.
In a news release, Capt. Richard Steen of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that the CCSO 911 Communications Center received a call at about 10:41 p.m. reporting an accident with injuries on U.S. 641 North near the intersection of Flint Road.
Numerous emergency units were then sent to the scene.
Upon arriving, Steen said an investigation determined that Rodney Harness, 43, of Paducah, was headed southbound on 641 when he failed to see a moped traveling the same direction in front of him. The two vehicles then collided.
Steen said the operator of the moped, Dexter Slaughter, 61, of Murray, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said Monday that no autopsy would be conducted in this case.
Garland said the cause of death is multiple blunt-force trauma.
The wreck was investigated by CCSO Deputy Corey Keene. CCSO was assisted at the scene by Garland, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
