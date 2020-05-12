MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education asked school districts last week to be flexible while planning for the next academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but local superintendents hope it will be possible to start at the usual time in August.
During a webcast with the state’s 172 superintendents last Tuesday, May 5, Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman want to ensure that KDE and local districts are planning for multiple scenarios that might occur before and after the start of the 2020-21 school year. As stated in a KDE news release, Brown said planning is already underway, even though there are many unknowns about what the start of a new school year might look like in Kentucky schools.
“The good news is we have some time to plan; the bad news is we don’t know exactly what we’re planning for,” Brown said. “We need every district to be nimble and to be able to adjust to what could be a changing public health landscape in the fall.
Brown said Beshear and Coleman want KDE and its districts to consider three possibilities for when the next school year might start:
• An early start, possibly as early as late July
• A traditional start
• A late start, possibly after Labor Day.
Brown said an early start could let districts begin the year with in-person instruction if a decline in the number of cases of the coronavirus allows it, with the possibility of a suspension of in-person classes if there is a spike in cases.
Brown told the superintendents they might consider asking their local boards of education to approve multiple calendars to allow for the different scenarios, and districts should be prepared to adapt to changing circumstances near or after the beginning of the school year.
“We don’t know that any of this will occur, but we need, in a time of a global pandemic, to be prepared,” Brown said.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said the calendar recently approved by the MISD Board of Education has school starting back for students on Aug. 5.
“As far as the early start, I have concerns about an earlier start than August 5,” he said. “We’ve also looked at a few options for a late start, meaning a week later, two weeks later; even after Labor Day was mentioned at the last superintendent conference that we had. What I’ll probably do is discuss it with our board, if not at (the May 14) meeting, then at our June meeting after we maybe get some more information about what a late start would look like.”
Samons said he preferred a traditional start date with 175 days of in-person instruction.
“That’s been successful for us, so any time that’s tweaked, I’m kind of concerned,” he said. “It would be difficult to get in 175 days of instruction if we get a late start after Labor Day. If I had my preference on early or late, I would go with the late. I really have concerns about July simply because of the weather and the heat and being prepared for a July start.”
Samons said it is already quite hot when school usually starts in August, but he believes starting in July would further strain the air-conditioning systems in the buildings. With school buses not having air-conditioning, it also would be unpleasant for students to ride them for more summer weeks.
“It’s hotter in August sometimes, but there are fewer days and fewer weeks that we are trying to operate in that kind of weather (than if school started in July),” he said.
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said that although he can’t predict the future, the district is currently moving forward under the mindset of a traditional start date the first week of August. He said he agreed with Samons that a July start date would put the buses and air-condition systems under great strain.
“We are not looking at July for a number of reasons, primarily because we feel like the August date will allow us extended time to know more,” Settle said. “Our plan is to start with our students returning to school the first week of August as we always have, and we’re crossing our fingers that that can happen. I’ve asked (Director of Pupil Personnel Josh) McKeel to prepare a calendar for an after Labor Day start, so that will be an option for us.
“My focus is being able to get face-to-face instruction back on the road again. I just feel like it’s so much more effective than NTI (non-traditional instruction). I don’t want to start the school year with NTI, so if I can avoid that in any way, that’s going to be my primary objective. If I have to push the start date back, I’ve spoken to my board members and we all concurred it would be better to push the date (to September) rather than to begin on an NTI basis. But I have to deal with the information I have today, and what I have today suggests that there is a possibility we can return to school in August. Of course, that’s subject to change.”
Settle added that if Beshear’s plans for reopening the economy are successful, there might be some families going on vacation in July, so he wanted to give them that opportunity if possible.
In the web conference, Brown also said a resumption of in-person classes might come with a number of changes that will have to be made in the interest of the safety and health of students and staff members. Those could include the use of social distancing both in school buildings and on buses, he said.
Brown said planning would continue in the coming weeks and months and will involve districts and partner groups, but the decisions will ultimately be made at the local level.
“We’re not going to dictate from the department what your calendar looks like,” he said. “We’re just telling you about things you’re going to have to be prepared for if the public health landscape changes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.