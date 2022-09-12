MURRAY – Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Richard Parkhurst and his two-year-old daughter returned home to their apartment on Brentwood Avenue following a visit to his mother’s house. Upon arrival, Parkhurst stepped out of the car to finish a phone call while his daughter sat in the car.

The apartment complex is across the street from Sorority Row near the campus of Murray State University (MSU), and seeing scads of sorority members dressed up in themed costumes assembling in the parking lot is not uncommon. Saturday was such an occasion as young women gathered in groups in advance of the Lambda Chi Watermelon Bust. What was unusual and caught Parkhurst’s eye was the young man pacing back and forth on a grassy area in front of the complex, staring at the congregating women.

