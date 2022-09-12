MURRAY – Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Richard Parkhurst and his two-year-old daughter returned home to their apartment on Brentwood Avenue following a visit to his mother’s house. Upon arrival, Parkhurst stepped out of the car to finish a phone call while his daughter sat in the car.
The apartment complex is across the street from Sorority Row near the campus of Murray State University (MSU), and seeing scads of sorority members dressed up in themed costumes assembling in the parking lot is not uncommon. Saturday was such an occasion as young women gathered in groups in advance of the Lambda Chi Watermelon Bust. What was unusual and caught Parkhurst’s eye was the young man pacing back and forth on a grassy area in front of the complex, staring at the congregating women.
Parkhurst finished the call but had an uneasy feeling about the “suspicious-looking” man and watched him cautiously as he tried to determine whether it was safe to get his daughter out of the car. He left the girl in her seat, but what he did take out of the car was a handgun, which he put in his pocket.
As he stood guard by his car, Parkhurst watched the assailant open the passenger-side door of his vehicle and retrieve something from the trunk before returning to sit in the passenger’s seat where he remained for a few minutes. The man then stepped out of his vehicle and ignited something in his hand, causing a flash fire to temporarily engulf his vehicle.
The man walked toward the crowd of students holding, what appeared to be, a Molotov cocktail, which is an improvised incendiary device that typically consists of a bottle containing a flammable substance, capped with a cloth wick.
By Parkhurst’s account, the bottle slipped in the assailant’s hands as he charged the crowd and threw the ignited device. As a result, it did not make it across the street to the crowd; rather, it hit a curb and exploded in the apartment complex parking lot. Parkhurst described the man as being visibly upset over missing his target, stomping around the parking lot before returning to the trunk of his vehicle.
“He pulled out what looked like a butcher knife or a machete,” Parkhurst said. “The sun was glaring on it, so you could tell it was a sharp, metal object (that was) pretty lengthy. It was the length of a forearm with a pretty big handle on it. He was waving it and yelling at somebody.”
The young man was standing within yards of Parkhurst at that time.
“I raised my voice a little bit, but I wasn’t yelling because he was that close to me,” Parkhurst recalled. “I said, ‘Man, what are you doing? This is crazy.’ He said, ‘Stay out of it.’ And I said, ‘No, no, dude, this is serious; like, what are you doing?’
“At this point, I had my hand in my pocket, on (my) firearm because he has a knife. So, I’m getting a little worried, and my daughter is in the car. … Then the gentleman proceeded to walk a little closer to me, and I said, ‘Hey, man, I have my daughter in the car. Please do not come near me.’ And the gentleman said, ‘Don’t come near me!’ I said, ‘Sir, I am not taking a step towards you. I am right here.’”
According to Parkhurst, the assailant was staring at him and continued to walk in his direction. That was the point when Parkhurst removed his firearm from his pocket.
“I didn’t point straight at him where my arms are extended. I had my firearm down at my hip and pointing at the hip,” Parkhurst said. “If he were to come running at me, then I would have upped it higher than my hip, but it was at my hip and I had it pointed at him.
“I said, ‘Man, like I said, I have my daughter in the car. Please do not come near me.’ Then, physically frustrated – he saw that I had a firearm, and he had a knife – he (let out a sigh), like a disgruntled grunt. Then he walked back to his car and drove off.”
Before the suspect fled the scene, a bystander wrote down the silver car’s license plate number, Parkhurst learned while speaking with other witnesses in the aftermath of the attack. Regarding any potential motive, Parkhurst said that people with whom he spoke identified the young man as an ex-boyfriend of one of the female students present.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray, in connection with the incident, according to a press release. Epperson received burns on his hands for which he was treated at Murray-Calloway County Hospital before being transported to the Calloway County Jail.
Epperson was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device, both of which are felony offenses. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device. KSP’s investigation of the incident is ongoing. Officers with the MSU Police, Murray Police Department (MPD) and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted troopers and agents. The Murray Fire Department also responded at the scene.
MSU Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson was present at the scene. While it was too early to make an official statement as very little was known at the time, he did say he was grateful everyone was OK and people were able to respond quickly. The university alerted students of the incident by email on Saturday and advised them to contact the MSU Counseling Services at 270-752-6839 or msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu.
Ironically, Parkhurst will begin phase one training for the MPD on Wednesday; but he acknowledged that, having never faced a situation like what happened Saturday morning, the experience was terrifying, particularly given his daughter was present. Nonetheless, he tried to maintain his composure and behave professionally. Ultimately, Parkhurst believes his decision to intervene paid off.
“I believe the firearm did scare him off, and I’m definitely happy to see no one was injured. ... I’m glad things didn’t go the other way because, no matter how bad of a person somebody is or what things that they’ve done wrong, at the end of the day, that’s still someone’s son; they’ve got family members and brothers and sisters and grandparents and all that, so it would’ve been very sad.”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.