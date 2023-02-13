Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest

NEW CONCORD – A New Concord man was charged for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and driving with a suspended or revoked drivers license after a traffic stop last week.According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway Thursday on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, 49, of New Concord, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle, CCSO said.Garcia was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended/revoked driver’s license; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia.Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
