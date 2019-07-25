MURRAY — This weekend’s presentation of “The Taffetas” is designed for more than just entertaining an audience at the Playhouse in the Park.
It is also being promoted as a fundraiser for PIP’s Box of Frogs program for younger performers who are hoping to be part of a venture to one the biggest theater hotbed in the world, New York City. PIP Executive Director Lisa Cope said Wednesday that 14 Box of Frogs members are signed up for the trip to the Big Apple in October and this weekend’s production, starring four of the troupe’s members, is being seen as a key piece to financing that visit.
“We’ll be taking 24 people in all, but that will include 14 of the kids,” Cope said.
This weekend’s shows — set for start times of 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday — will feature Box of Frogs members Nina Natividad, Julia Castiello, Meg Bevil and Lucy Mitchell in a 1950s-themed musical that is in the same style as the popular “Marvelous Wonderettes” show PIP has presented in the past.
Appropriately enough, “The Taffetas” has a New York City-related plot.
“You have four girls during that time who are appearing on a TV show in their town, which is Muncie, Indiana. However, they’re hoping to be noticed enough by Ed Sullivan so they can be on his show (which broadcast from New York City),” Cope said.
Box of Frogs was started former PIP Executive Director Michael Dunigan, who died in 2003. In addition, Dunigan also started a group at PIP for pre-teen aspiring actors/actresses called the Pail of Tadpoles that also continues today.
Cope came to PIP to assume the executive director’s duties in 2009, but her first experience with working with the Murray establishment came just after Dunigan’s death when the Graves County native was asked to direct the production Dunigan had been preparing.
Since taking over in 2009, Cope has taken Box of Frogs groups to New York City twice and she said the experience is one the young performers do not forget.
“With the last two, it’s been a matter of getting to that time where we actually go. The kids keep asking, ‘Is it ever going to happen?’ Then it does and they realize very quickly that they’re not in Murray anymore, and it’s really interesting to see how they respond to that,” she said. “I think what you’re seeing is that excitement that comes with the idea, ‘Wow! I really am here!’
“This is one of my favorite things that I do at Playhouse and my favorite part of it all is when we first pull in to Times Square. It is so historic. They’ve all seen it on TV and now, they realize that they’re seeing all of those things up close. This literally is a trip of a lifetime.”
For aspiring theater performers, seeing actual Broadway shows in person is perhaps the highlight of such a venture and the Box of Frogs will experience that as well. Cope, in fact, said the group will have access to two such productions.
“One of them is going to be ‘Hadestown,’ which basically owned the Tony Awards this year,” she said of the show that won eight of the 14 honors that were part of that event. “The other is ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ which is going to be showing in Nashville soon, and I know some people might think, ‘If it’s going to be so close, why not go there?’ But this is a chance to see it in New York and there’s something quite different about that.”
“The Taffetas” is directed by Valera Brooks with music direction by Laynie Mitchell.
